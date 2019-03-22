Farm Ireland
Prime south Tipp land guided at €14,000/ac

Located at Ballyveelish North, Ballyveelish South and Giantsgrave, the farm is less than 2km from the town of Clonmel
Jim O'Brien

Tipperary accounted for some of the bigger farms and the bigger prices paid at auction last year.

The stream of big farms that characterised the 2018 market is set to continue, while Alison De Vere Hunt of Cashel Marts is hoping the fine prices will continue. The Cashel auctioneer is bringing a 130ac farm outside Clonmel to auction with a guide price of €14,000/ac.

Located at Ballyveelish North, Ballyveelish South and Giantsgrave, the farm is less than 2km from the town of Clonmel on the Cashel road.

The holding includes a derelict house with a range of old farm sheds making up a dated farmyard. It is laid out in up to eight elevated fields with views over to Slievenamon.

"This is a powerful piece of land," Ms De Vere Hunt said, "the house is derelict but attractive and has great potential for renovation." The place will be sold at auction. The Clonmel Park at 3pm on Wednesday, April 17.

Kilkenny auction

Staying in the south and across the border in Kilkenny, auctioneer Joe Coogan saw a 42ac farm with no entitlements make €400 at a land letting auction.

Located at Danesfort, 1km south of Kilkenny City, the grazing ground is laid out in three large fields divided into paddocks suitable for dairying.

The auction opened at €300/ac, went on the market at €350/ac and was won by a dairy farmer at €400/ac.

