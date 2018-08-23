Prime north Cork tillage land for €14,000/ac

North Cork was still basking in the summer sun when I made my way down through a flag festooned south Limerick. Grange, Bruff, Kilmallock and Ardpatrick were draped in green and white in anticipation of the All-Ireland tussle with the Tribesmen.

I took a mountain road across the Ballyhouras to reach my destination, a fine 204ac farm near Castletownroche and Shanballymore. The holding is on the market by private treaty with a guide price of €2.8m or almost €14,000/ac.

Located 13km from Mallow and 18km from Mitchelstown, the farm is on the main road that connects the two towns. It has 2km of frontage on to this main thoroughfare and 1km of frontage on to a side road. The villages of Shanballymore and Castletownroche are 3km away.

Michael O'Donovan of selling agents Sherry FitzGerald O'Donovan meets me and we drive on to the land.

Our access is across an old concrete beet slab, a relic of times past when most of the tillage land in this area was dedicated to supplying sugar beet for the factory in Mallow.

Beet campaign

The ground here no longer produce sugar beet and this year it has yielded up harvests of wheat, barley and oilseed rape.

The ground is the best of tillage land laid out in three undulated fields with the last of this year's round bales dotted around.

The farm is home to a modern yard on an extensive slab. Two adjoining 6 column A-roofed sheds extending to 10,000sq ft are mainly used for fodder but could be converted for any use. Mr O'Donovan agrees that they could form the basis of a dairy platform and considerable dairy interest is expected.