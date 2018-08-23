Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 23 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Prime north Cork tillage land for €14,000/ac

The 204 holding is located near Castletownroche and once supplied beet to Mallow sugar factory
The 204 holding is located near Castletownroche and once supplied beet to Mallow sugar factory
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

North Cork was still basking in the summer sun when I made my way down through a flag festooned south Limerick. Grange, Bruff, Kilmallock and Ardpatrick were draped in green and white in anticipation of the All-Ireland tussle with the Tribesmen.

I took a mountain road across the Ballyhouras to reach my destination, a fine 204ac farm near Castletownroche and Shanballymore. The holding is on the market by private treaty with a guide price of €2.8m or almost €14,000/ac.

Located 13km from Mallow and 18km from Mitchelstown, the farm is on the main road that connects the two towns. It has 2km of frontage on to this main thoroughfare and 1km of frontage on to a side road. The villages of Shanballymore and Castletownroche are 3km away.

Michael O'Donovan of selling agents Sherry FitzGerald O'Donovan meets me and we drive on to the land.

Our access is across an old concrete beet slab, a relic of times past when most of the tillage land in this area was dedicated to supplying sugar beet for the factory in Mallow.

Beet campaign

The ground here no longer produce sugar beet and this year it has yielded up harvests of wheat, barley and oilseed rape.

The ground is the best of tillage land laid out in three undulated fields with the last of this year's round bales dotted around.

The farm is home to a modern yard on an extensive slab. Two adjoining 6 column A-roofed sheds extending to 10,000sq ft are mainly used for fodder but could be converted for any use. Mr O'Donovan agrees that they could form the basis of a dairy platform and considerable dairy interest is expected.

Also Read

However, the place is normally associated with tillage and was more geared to the plough than the cow.

In any event, there will be no shortage of customers from the surrounding area but holdings of this size also attract significant outside interest.

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

Ewoud and Jenny van den Berg pictured at Highlake House, Ballinaheglish, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

History and heart in this one-of-a-kind country home
The house, which can be bought in a separate lot or as an entire, is reached by a set of stone steps to the upper floor, while other accommodation is at garden level

'Sweet' farm by the banks of the Slaney
The sale is guided by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar at €700,000.

Midlands farm on the market primed for the dairy revolution
Many farmers are asking themselves 'why am I doing this?'

Traditional attachment to the land is ‘loosening’
The property is coming to auction with a guide price of €700,000

Victorian style house and 89ac in Westmeath for €700,000
Stock Image

Builders set for legal fight as farmers get vacant site reprieve
Cloonrane House is located near Finlough Lake close to Strokestown

Roscommon organic farm with tourism potential on the shores of Finlough...


Top Stories

John Joyce farms at Carrigahorig, Nenagh, Co Tipperary. Stock image. REUTERS/Toby Melville

John Joyce: Hard times call for hard measures on the fodder front
LacPatrick is one of the biggest dairy co-ops in the Border region

Cross border dairy boost after UK/China deal
The ICSA says the incident illustrates the difficulties facing farmers when members of the public use farmland for leisure purposes without consent. Stock Image.

'It could have caused a huge blaze': Fence posts taken from the ground and used...
Edward Dudley. Click on the Instagram icon in the corner to follow Edward through the day.

FarmIreland Instagram Takeover: Meet Kilsunny Pedigree Herds
'Later crop yields have improved somewhat'

Forward selling on 2019 harvest looks like a solid option
Sisters Aoibhinn and Laoise McGovern enjoying themselves with a calf at the 77th annual Virginia Agricultural Show in Virginia, Co Cavan, yesterday afternoon. The show was also attended by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

We need loans, say farmers as fodder fund is launched
Carrigallen Mart Special Sale Weanling Bulls. Lot Number 560.Weight 500Kg. DOB 11/1/18. Breed CHX Bull. Price €1220. Photo Brian Farrell

Mart price roundup: The latest prices from marts around the country