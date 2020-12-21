Prime grazing farm for €1.3m in the Kingdom

The farm is located at Lisselton in north Kerry and can be bought in two lots or as an entire

Lisselton in north Kerry is at the heart of one of the most progressive farming areas in the Kingdom.

Farmers in the general area formed the original base of Kerry Co-op milk suppliers and have become keen customers for good land in neighbouring counties and beyond.

There will certainly be widespread interest in the sale of a 113ac residential farm on the private treaty market at Urlee, Lisselton.

A former dairy holding, it is made up mainly of good grazing land. The dated yard is in need of much work, but the substantial house in top condition. The place has been rented over the last number of years and has no entitlements. It can be sold as an entire or in two lots with an overall guide price of €1.3m.

The house is serviced by a modern garage

Twitter

Email

The house is serviced by a modern garage

The holding is 5km from the sea at Ballybunion and 11km from Listowel. It was most recently owned by an American couple who retired to the farm a number of years ago and it is now the subject of an executor sale.

Known locally as Finucane’s, it was originally the home of well-known footballer Mick Finucane who represented club, county and province in the 1940s. A substitute when Kerry lost to Cavan in the 1947 All Ireland decider played in New York, Mick died in 2016 at the age of 93 and was the last link with the famous Polo Grounds final.

The holding has been rented for a number of years, but was well farmed during that time.

The dated farmyard will need a lot of work

Twitter

Email

The dated farmyard will need a lot of work

Intensive dairying

It was originally a tillage farm before being laid down in permanent pasture. Selling agent Eamonn McQuinn of McQuinn Property Services gives the context: “As was typical of the big switch to intensive dairying in North Kerry during the late 1960’s and 1970’s, this land was freshly reseeded, central farm roadways were constructed and a relatively inexpensive and simple farmyard was constructed," he says.

"The land was divided into a paddock system and was serviced with a good water and power supply. Increased cow numbers followed.” The farm has direct access from the public road on two sides.”

Mr McQuinn describes 65ac of the land as the best of grazing ground while an elevated portion is in rougher grazing and some heavier land. He describes the setting as particularly attractive. “When the weather obliges, the southerly view takes in the meandering river Feale and its tributaries, Tralee Bay, the Maheree Islands, Mount Brandon and Sliabh Mish.”

The yard is mainly made up of dated facilities in need of attention. The buildings include the old parlour, dairy and collecting yard along with dated cattle accommodation and fodder storage.

Lots

The house is an extensive 3,000 sq ft, five bedroom bungalow in fine condition. Four of the five bedrooms are ensuite and all have solid wooden floors. There is a modern kitchen and utility room, a family bathroom and living room with solid oak flooring. The spacious attic is ready for conversion, while out of doors is a modern garage.

The house is a substantial 5bedroom bungalow in excellent condition

Twitter

Email

The house is a substantial 5bedroom bungalow in excellent condition

The property can be sold as an entire or in lots with the residence on 10ac guided at €385,000, while 103ac with the farmyard is guided at €900,000 and the entire comes with a guide of €1.3m. Eamonn Quinn expects keen local interest among local buyers for a farm that could easily be reconstituted for dairying..

Online Editors