Prime 220ac farm for all seasons guided at €10,000/ac

Munster land proved to be the most expensive in the country in the auction rooms of 2018. As the 2019 auction season gets under way, Waterford is out of the traps early with the upcoming sale of a 220ac residential farm in the middle of the county at Faha near Kilmacthomas.

The farm is all in permanent pasture and has extensive road frontage. While Margaret Harty of Harty Auctioneers was reluctant to quote a guide price, she agreed that land of this quality in the area was generally making €10,000/ac.

The property, subject of an executor sale, is located about 5km from Kilmacthomas, less than 1km from the N25, 20km from Dungarvan and 30km from Waterford City.

It was once an intensive beef and sheep farm and still maintains much of the infrastructure associated with those enterprises.

The farm at Faha near Kilmacthomas has extensive outbuildings, including sheep sheds

Paddocks

Divided into three blocks with road frontage on to two roads, the major part of the land is currently let.

A section extending to 178ac is let until 2024 with a review due this year, a 23ac parcel is let until the end of 2019 while the house and yard, along with 19ac around the house, are subject to vacant possession.

The ground is described by Margaret Harty as the best of farming land currently farmed to a high degree by the tenants, dairy and beef farmers. Laid out in a series of large fields, these are further divided into paddocks with electric fencing.

The divisions are bounded by mature fences with some fine stands of trees giving plenty of shelter.