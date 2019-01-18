Farm Ireland
Prime 220ac farm for all seasons guided at €10,000/ac

Prime 220ac holding in Waterford is suitable for intensive dairy, beef or sheep farming

Jim O'Brien

Munster land proved to be the most expensive in the country in the auction rooms of 2018. As the 2019 auction season gets under way, Waterford is out of the traps early with the upcoming sale of a 220ac residential farm in the middle of the county at Faha near Kilmacthomas.

The farm is all in permanent pasture and has extensive road frontage. While Margaret Harty of Harty Auctioneers was reluctant to quote a guide price, she agreed that land of this quality in the area was generally making €10,000/ac.

The property, subject of an executor sale, is located about 5km from Kilmacthomas, less than 1km from the N25, 20km from Dungarvan and 30km from Waterford City.

It was once an intensive beef and sheep farm and still maintains much of the infrastructure associated with those enterprises.

The farm at Faha near Kilmacthomas has extensive outbuildings, including sheep sheds

Paddocks

Divided into three blocks with road frontage on to two roads, the major part of the land is currently let.

A section extending to 178ac is let until 2024 with a review due this year, a 23ac parcel is let until the end of 2019 while the house and yard, along with 19ac around the house, are subject to vacant possession.

The ground is described by Margaret Harty as the best of farming land currently farmed to a high degree by the tenants, dairy and beef farmers. Laid out in a series of large fields, these are further divided into paddocks with electric fencing.

The divisions are bounded by mature fences with some fine stands of trees giving plenty of shelter.

A public road divides the farm into a number of natural blocks and provides extensive road frontage on two sides. Another road running by the side of the farm gives further roadside access.

The residence is a solid traditional farmhouse with two reception rooms on the ground floor, while upstairs are three bedrooms.

The traditional-style farmhouse needs modernisation

As a structure, it is solid but it has been uninhabited for some time and could do with substantial refurbishment.

Out of doors, the farm has many features associated with bigger holdings in times gone by. These include a range of traditional stone and slated sheds to the rear, along with a walled garden.

The stone sheds are currently in use as sheep pens but could be converted for use as stables or studios.

The yard also has a number of substantial modern facilities, including an extensive A-roofed sheep-shed, a slatted cattle shed with yard, a six-column haybarn and two walled silage pits. According to Ms Harty, the farm is ideal for dairying and livestock and can be bought as an entire or in a number of lots.

The first lot is comprised of c72ac of grazing, the second includes c103ac of grazing land along with the house and yard, the third portion is a 15.3ac parcel, while the entire makes up the fourth lot.

The holding will be sold at public auction at the Park Hotel Dungarvan on Wednesday, March 6 at 2.30pm.

