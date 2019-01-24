Farm Ireland
Prime 150ac Cork dairy farm for long-term lease guided at €300/ac

Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Fermoy auctioneer Mick Barry handled the headline sale of the year in 2018 when he sold a 101ac farm on the outskirts of Cork for €58,000/ac.

He has another gem on his hands, except this time the farm is for lease rather than for sale.

The property ear-marked for long-term lease is a 150ac dairy farm at Conna, Co Cork, on the Fermoy to Tallow road.

The owner specifically wants to lease the holding to a dairy farmer, and while it includes an extensive range of farm buildings, there is no milking parlour on the property. If the new tenant builds a milking parlour, the cost of doing so will be reflected in the rental price.

Located at Curraheen, 1.5km from the village of Conna and 20km from both Fermoy and Midleton, the place is described by Mick Barry as "the finest land not only in Cork but in the entire country".

The farm is bounded by the river Bride and by the main Conna to Tallow road. Divided into a series of large fields ideal for paddocking, the holding is serviced by an internal roadway and is in top order having been reseeded in the recent past.

The yard is home to an extensive range of buildings including a five-column slatted house, a five-column cubicle house, a large open shed, a three-column feed shed, a calf house and slurry facilities.

In terms of indicative price, Mr Barry refers to a farm recently let in the neighbourhood that made €300/ac.

"The holding at Curraheen is most certainly in the €300/ac league," he said. "It would be ideal for a young farmer starting out giving him ten years to use the place as a base from which to begin his own enterprise."

Mr Barry has had some approaches from non-dairy farmers and from dairy farmers with an interest in the farm as an out-farm.

"However the owner is keen that the new owner will be committed to developing a milking parlour and the rental price will reflect this investment," Mr Barry said.

"It's an unusual situation but it could offer an exciting prospect for a dairy farmer who wants to expand to an out-farm with a second milking platform."

