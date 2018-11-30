Farm Ireland
Pictures: Top-class dairy farm in West Cork comes with facilities for 120 cattle

Aerial view of Teergay
Aerial view of Teergay
Jim O'Brien

It's been a very busy second half of the year in land sales for John Hodnett of Hodnett Forde, Clonakilty.

"It was quiet at the start of 2018 after the snow and the rain. With the fine summer there wasn't a lot of action on the farmland scene but since August there has been a real lift, especially in the sale of smaller parcels," John says.

Along with his business partner, Ernest Forde, the two have handled a good deal of farm sales in West Cork.

2018-11-27_bus_45981615_I1.JPG
Teergay

Among the properties on their books at the moment - attracting a lot of lively interest - is a 91ac dairy and woodland farm with a wide array of farm buildings at Teergay, Kilbarry located 7km southwest of Macroom on the Dunmanway road.

The private treaty sale is jointly handled with Michael Creedon of Ballyvourney and guided at between €600,000 and €650,000. The place is currently under offer.

 

Made up of 53ac of top- class grazing ground and 38ac of mature broadleaf woodland the holding is serviced by internal roadways and paddocked with top-of-the-range fencing.

It has frontage on to the Macroom to Dunmanway road and is very well looked after. According to Mr Hodnett, there is additional land available for sale or rent in the immediate vicinity.

The buildings are extensive, comprehensive and top of the range. They include a 16-unit Dairymaster milking parlour with automatic cluster removers, cluster flush, two way automatic drafting and a 10,000 litre Packo bulk tank.

Milking parlour
Milking parlour

The range of modern sheds includes cubicle houses with space for 120 cattle serviced with automatic scrapers and slurry storage, two silage slabs, a calving house, calf pens, a power room, chemical room, an office, a workshop and a bull crush.

Nothing was spared in these buildings most of which were recently built and are in top condition. There is also a range of older stone and steel buildings in the yard.

According to John Hodnett, it is rarely one would find such a well-equipped farm. "Anyone moving in here wouldn't have to lift a finger in terms of buildings and facilities. It is a really attractive farm," he said.

