Pictures: Top-class dairy farm in West Cork comes with facilities for 120 cattle

It's been a very busy second half of the year in land sales for John Hodnett of Hodnett Forde, Clonakilty.

"It was quiet at the start of 2018 after the snow and the rain. With the fine summer there wasn't a lot of action on the farmland scene but since August there has been a real lift, especially in the sale of smaller parcels," John says.

Along with his business partner, Ernest Forde, the two have handled a good deal of farm sales in West Cork.

Teergay

Among the properties on their books at the moment - attracting a lot of lively interest - is a 91ac dairy and woodland farm with a wide array of farm buildings at Teergay, Kilbarry located 7km southwest of Macroom on the Dunmanway road.

The private treaty sale is jointly handled with Michael Creedon of Ballyvourney and guided at between €600,000 and €650,000. The place is currently under offer.

Made up of 53ac of top- class grazing ground and 38ac of mature broadleaf woodland the holding is serviced by internal roadways and paddocked with top-of-the-range fencing.