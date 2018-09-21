Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 21 September 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Pictures: 'The first place in the whole area to have a 100 cow dairy herd' - North Cork dairy pioneers calling it a day

A huge shed dominates the main yard.
A huge shed dominates the main yard.
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

I ventured south last week towards the real capital and a lovely 105ac residential farm off the N20 at Kilquane, Mourneabbey. The property is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €11,000 to €12,000/ac.

It was a gentle day, the sun was warm when it shone but when it hid behind a cloud or two the breeze was a little reminder that winter is around the corner.

The Eircode took me right to the gate of the farm, a well-kept walled entrance, freshly painted with a fine set of gates.

The tree-lined avenue led to the house, a fine dormer residence with four bedrooms, two ensuite, an office, a family bathroom, a formal sitting room, a family room/dining room, a kitchen and dining area, a utility, a guest bathroom and a sunroom.

The house is in top class condition and the current owners are justifiably proud. Not a thing is out of place and yet it is comfortable, welcoming and lived-in. I was ensconced by the fire getting ready to take tea when auctioneer Dan Fleming arrived. "It's a grand place," he said as he sat beside me on the couch by the stone chimney breast that rests on a huge wooden beam, a feature maintained from the original house.

An old land agent's house stood on the site and has been improved and extended over the years. "This was one of the first farmhouse B&B's in the country in the 1970s," Mr Fleming explains. "Before the current owners bought the property in 1987 it was a dairy farm and it was the first place in the whole area to have a 100 cow dairy herd."

The land is powerful, elevated, dry ground in great condition with 400m of road frontage to the front and frontage to a small country road at the rear.

Farmyards

Also Read

Laid out in one field around the house, the place is divided by electric fences and serviced by 900m of the best of internal roadways, giving every paddock independent access.

The land has all the signs of good husbandry in terms of grass and soil management. The infrastructure is second to none with a water supply from a private well delivering water to each division while quality fencing and the best of gates protect them.

The 105ac farm comes with extensive farmyard facilities and (pictured) a residence which was one of the country’s first farmhouse B&Bs.
The 105ac farm comes with extensive farmyard facilities and (pictured) a residence which was one of the country’s first farmhouse B&Bs.

There are two farmyards, one is located away from the house and includes a 60' x 35' shed on a concrete apron.

A huge shed dominates the main yard. It is laid out in a variety of divisions that could be converted for any use, all under one roof. The building once housed the dairy operation and could do so again.

There is ample space for fodder storage, machinery storage, cattle accommodation and cattle collecting. The shed is not slatted and could do with updating but it is nevertheless a great asset to the farm.

This is a fine property given its location, the quality of the land, the quality of the house and the care with which the place has been looked after. It can be sold as an entire or in lots. The owners are retiring from farming and the farm at Kilquane was their labour of love for the last 30 years. It has all the signs of it.

"It can be sold as an entire or we can break it up into a number of lots," Mr Fleming said. "It would make an excellent farm for a family starting a new farming venture or ideal for someone wishing to add to an existing enterprise. The various lots could also make for valuable additions to local holdings."

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

47.3ac of top quality agricultural land at Ballythomas, Stradbally, Co Laois is on the market

'The land is as good as I have seen' - A residential farm of top quality on the...
Ewoud and Jenny van den Berg pictured at Highlake House, Ballinaheglish, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

History and heart in this one-of-a-kind country home
The house, which can be bought in a separate lot or as an entire, is reached by a set of stone steps to the upper floor, while other accommodation is at garden level

'Sweet' farm by the banks of the Slaney
The sale is guided by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar at €700,000.

Midlands farm on the market primed for the dairy revolution
Many farmers are asking themselves 'why am I doing this?'

Traditional attachment to the land is ‘loosening’
The property is coming to auction with a guide price of €700,000

Victorian style house and 89ac in Westmeath for €700,000
Stock Image

Builders set for legal fight as farmers get vacant site reprieve


Top Stories

Cattle arriving to Carrick on Suir Mart. Picture: Pat Moore

Weather issues and instability in export markets at root of beef price drop-...
'We cannot grow viable crops without robust fungicide programmes'

'EU Commission plan on fungicides will devastate our grain crop profits'
Vincent Dolan with his grand-daughter Dervla Dolan (19 months). Photo: Gerry Mooney

Show must go on amid visible scars of storm damage
Stock

Sterling falls after EU warns UK of a no-deal Brexit
Anna Marie McHugh. Photo: Mark Condren

Major row breaks out over TD letting slip 2019 Ploughing Championships...
National Ploughing Championships 2018. Lucy Ryan (4) from Thurles, Co. Tipperary has a handy way of getting around with her mother Clara. Picture; Gerry Mooney

GALLERY: Best pictures from historic 2018 National Ploughing...
Collie in vet with rope and hook.

Farmer convicted after 40 dogs found chained and neglected on...