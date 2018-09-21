I ventured south last week towards the real capital and a lovely 105ac residential farm off the N20 at Kilquane, Mourneabbey. The property is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €11,000 to €12,000/ac.

Pictures: 'The first place in the whole area to have a 100 cow dairy herd' - North Cork dairy pioneers calling it a day

It was a gentle day, the sun was warm when it shone but when it hid behind a cloud or two the breeze was a little reminder that winter is around the corner.

The Eircode took me right to the gate of the farm, a well-kept walled entrance, freshly painted with a fine set of gates.

The tree-lined avenue led to the house, a fine dormer residence with four bedrooms, two ensuite, an office, a family bathroom, a formal sitting room, a family room/dining room, a kitchen and dining area, a utility, a guest bathroom and a sunroom.

The house is in top class condition and the current owners are justifiably proud. Not a thing is out of place and yet it is comfortable, welcoming and lived-in. I was ensconced by the fire getting ready to take tea when auctioneer Dan Fleming arrived. "It's a grand place," he said as he sat beside me on the couch by the stone chimney breast that rests on a huge wooden beam, a feature maintained from the original house.

An old land agent's house stood on the site and has been improved and extended over the years. "This was one of the first farmhouse B&B's in the country in the 1970s," Mr Fleming explains. "Before the current owners bought the property in 1987 it was a dairy farm and it was the first place in the whole area to have a 100 cow dairy herd."

The land is powerful, elevated, dry ground in great condition with 400m of road frontage to the front and frontage to a small country road at the rear.

Farmyards