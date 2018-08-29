Pictures: Guide price of Waterford Mansion on 250ac reduced by €1.25m

The guide price for Rocketts Castle Estate, Portlaw, Co Waterford has recently been reduced from €6m to €4.75m. Savills' auctioneers are selling this magnificent property on 250ac by private treaty.

The guide price for Rocketts Castle Estate, Portlaw, Co Waterford has recently been reduced from €6m to €4.75m. Savills' auctioneers are selling this magnificent property on 250ac by private treaty.

Situated overlooking the River Suir, Rocketts Castle, which dates back to 1863, has undergone extensive renovation and redecoration.

Rocketts Castle began life as a Norman settlement built by the Rockett or La Rochelle family. During the rule of Charles 1 it fell to the Earl of Ormonde, and after Cromwell finished his business in Ireland he handed the estate to one Sir Algernon May, who in a fit of humility renamed it Mayfield. In 1787 was acquired by the Medlycott family, who remained there until the 20th century.

In 1861 they commissioned Galway architect Samuel Roberts to build the house that still stands beside the ruins of Rockett Castle.

In 1997, a Russian oligarch, Valery Zakharenkov, bought the place and kept it for eight years, spending a fortune renovating the entire estate. The splurge of €700,000 on the Waterford Glass chandeliers gives an indication as to the scale of the investment.

It comprises of three reception rooms, a library, two sun rooms, a billiards room, a bar, six bedrooms and six bathrooms. In addition, a round castle - understood to date from 1212 - lies at the east of the estate.

There is a fishing lodge, equestrian facilities including eight loose boxes, a polo field and club, and a hunter trial course. Mixed woodlands extend to 59ac.

The remainder of the land is in tillage and permanent pasture.