Eamon O'Brien of CCM Property Network Mitchelstown had a good day in the auction room recently when he sold a 17ac parcel of ground at Ballytrasna, Conna making over €19,400/ac.

Packed auction sees tillage land sell for close to €20,000 per acre

The maize field is located 5km from the East Cork village of Conna in what Mr O'Brien describes as a golden triangle of farmland between Conna, Fermoy and Castlelyons.

The ground has been rented on conacre for a number of years and cultivated for maize in that time. On the day a crowd of 24 people turned up for the auction.

"I was surprised at the crowd," said the auctioneer. "It was a dirty wet day and the first day of Cheltenham." The punters in the room were interested in putting their money into something more reliable than a nag galloping around a track in the Cotswolds.