Sunday 1 April 2018

Packed auction sees tillage land sell for close to €20,000 per acre

An 86ac Tipperary holding with the Galtee mountains to one side and the Comeraghs to the other, sold for €570,000 at auction
Jim O'Brien

Eamon O'Brien of CCM Property Network Mitchelstown had a good day in the auction room recently when he sold a 17ac parcel of ground at Ballytrasna, Conna making over €19,400/ac.

The maize field is located 5km from the East Cork village of Conna in what Mr O'Brien describes as a golden triangle of farmland between Conna, Fermoy and Castlelyons.

The ground has been rented on conacre for a number of years and cultivated for maize in that time.

On the day a crowd of 24 people turned up for the auction.

"I was surprised at the crowd," said the auctioneer. "It was a dirty wet day and the first day of Cheltenham."

The punters in the room were interested in putting their money into something more reliable than a nag galloping around a track in the Cotswolds.

Bidding opened at €170,000 when a local solicitor raised a finger. Three further bidders joined the contest and the price increased in increments of €10,000.

At €260,000 the auctioneer consulted with the vendor and the property went on the market.

As the contest went on two bidders dropped out and the two remaining slugged it out with bids of €5,000 until the hammer fell at €330,000 and the place was bought by a local farmer who intends to put the property to equestrian use.

