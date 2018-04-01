Packed auction sees tillage land sell for close to €20,000 per acre
Eamon O'Brien of CCM Property Network Mitchelstown had a good day in the auction room recently when he sold a 17ac parcel of ground at Ballytrasna, Conna making over €19,400/ac.
The maize field is located 5km from the East Cork village of Conna in what Mr O'Brien describes as a golden triangle of farmland between Conna, Fermoy and Castlelyons.
The ground has been rented on conacre for a number of years and cultivated for maize in that time.
On the day a crowd of 24 people turned up for the auction.
"I was surprised at the crowd," said the auctioneer. "It was a dirty wet day and the first day of Cheltenham."
The punters in the room were interested in putting their money into something more reliable than a nag galloping around a track in the Cotswolds.
Bidding opened at €170,000 when a local solicitor raised a finger. Three further bidders joined the contest and the price increased in increments of €10,000.
At €260,000 the auctioneer consulted with the vendor and the property went on the market.