Overseas buyers are leading the chase for a 136ac country estate in Waterford with a €3.25m price tag

Salterbridge estate has one of the great houses in the Blackwater Valley

Salterbridge House on 136ac near the village of Cappoquin in West Waterford is a lived-in and alive country house in a beautiful setting on the Waterford side of the Blackwater River.

Unlike many similar estates, Salterbridge generates a solid income that makes it self-sustaining. The house, along with a complex of attractive cut-stone yards, two lodges and a steward’s house, is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €3.25m.

Described by Roseanne De Vere Hunt as one of the historic great houses of the Blackwater Valley, it was built in 1751 by Richard Musgrave on lands once owned by Lismore Castle.

Renovated and extended twice since it was built, it was the subject of a major face-lift in the 19th century. Throughout its history, the house has been sold only once, to the family of the present owners, who acquired it in 1947.

Located just a mile from Cappoquinn, Salterbridge is 21km from Dungarvan and 61km from Cork.

Main house

The main house, extending to 15,600 sq ft, is in good condition throughout but could do with modernisation. The upstairs accommodation includes eight bedrooms, two family bathrooms, two ensuite bathrooms and a shower room.

Salterbridge was built in 1751 and was bought by the present owners in 1947

Downstairs, there are three formal reception rooms, a kitchen utility, office breakfast room, pantry and morning room while a staff wing with three bedrooms extends at right angles to the main house. Ancillary rooms and a tearoom are at right angles to that creating a courtyard directly behind the main part of the building.

While the house retains all its original refinements, an elegant wooden staircase in the wood-panelled main hall is a particularly striking feature. This hall is one of the main venues for the Blackwater Opera festival.

Away from the residence, a compact stable yard includes a range of stables and stores in good repair.

The smaller courtyard behind the house has an impressive range of neat buildings

Steward’s house

Further away again, the steward’s house, extending to an impressive 5,000 sq ft and accommodating five bedrooms, leads to the larger farm yard.

One of the renovated lodges at Salterbridge

This includes a range of fodder barns, workshops and traditional byres. The walled garden adjoins the yard at one side while a walled turn-out paddock adjoins the yard at the other side.

There are two lodges, one at the main entrance and one at a secondary entrance. A one-bedroom lodge was restored by the Irish Landmark Trust and is let to the organisation, while the other lodge has three bedrooms and was recently renovated.

Gardens

Around the house are a range of formal and informal gardens extending to 6ac that form a lovely and productive feature of the property.

The larger farmyard has a range of traditional farm buildings with a walled garden on one side and an enclosed paddock on the other

Availing of a tax relief opportunity for properties such as Saltersbridge, the current owners open the gardens to the public every year for a total of 60 days. An outdoor tennis court is also a feature of the garden area.

Grazing ground

The land is made up mainly of grazing ground and is laid out in one block, except for an 18.1ac running down to the river and separated from the rest by the main road.

The farm at Salterbridge has 86ac of the best of grassland

In a series of attractive fields with plenty of road frontage, the farm includes an 86ac portion in grass, a 6ac parcel in new forestry, 19ac in woodland and habitats, while 9ac is in eucalyptus and pittosporum foliage.

These latter crops are processed and exported to the flower markets of London and Holland creating another stream of revenue. Before World War 2, the estate supplied daffodils to the Savoy Hotel in London, and bulbs remaining from that time bloom in abundance every spring.

Roseanne De Vere Hunt of Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes says there is a lot of overseas interest in Salterbridge, especially from families in the United States looking for a property that could be transformed into a family compound. Sherry Fitzgerald Reynolds of Dungarvan are joint agents.

Online Editors