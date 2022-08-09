Farming

Overall acre price of €17,858 in Munster exceeds the national average

At €44,627 /ac this 57.7ac farm at Ballineen , West Cork netted the largest per acre price made by farmland in the first six months of 2022. Expand
The survey is based on figures from reported sales in national media Expand
A non-residential roadside farm at Derryleigh near Newport in Co Tipperary made €500,000 or €13,900/ac Expand
€1.16m was paid for this 55.5ac dairy farm at Sackville Ardfert in Co Kerry Expand

Jim O'Brien

When it comes to auctions and land sales, Munster is like a small, knacky corner forward who shines on many an occasion but can also have poor days in the shadow of a hulking back line.

The Leinster market with its tweed-bedecked horsey country and its fields of gold in the south east often leaves Munster in the shade, but this year a property price survey, based on figures from reported sales in national media for January to June 2022, shows that the province has rattled the net a few times and delivered an overall per acre price of €17,858, exceeding the national average by over €4,000/ac.

