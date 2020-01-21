Select time to preview
Munster prices hold but volumes of land, money raised drops 17pc

Private treaties popular in South-West at expense of auction rooms as 1,104ac goes for €15.7m under gavels

Jim O'Brien

munster

In Munster the land volumes sold at auction and the amount of money changing hands at these sales reduced by 17pc. However, it was a steady year in south-western sales with the price per acre declining by a minuscule 0.2pc from last year to reach €14,262/ac.

A total of 15 conclusive auctions were recorded in the national press, down almost 50pc from a figure of 29 the previous year while 1,104ac of land changed hands and a total of €15.746m generated.

The properties sold came in a variety of sizes from 28ac to 220ac and averaged at around 73.6ac.

The biggest farm to sell under the hammer in the province was a 220ac residential farm at Faha, Kilmacthomas in Co Waterford that went for €2.6m in a sale handled by Harty auctioneers. The per-acre of €11,800 was a fine price for such a sizeable holding.

A total of five further farms broke the €1m mark. These included a 110ac non-residential holding at Beaufort in the shadow of the Magillicuddy Reeks. Auctioneer Tom Spillane took charge of that transaction and the place was sold for €1.925m or €17,500/ac.

GVM Kilmallock and Michael Barry of Fermoy saw a 95ac non-residential farm at Rathcormack in east Cork make €1.65m or over €17,000/ac, while Dan Fleming sold a 132ac non-residential holding at Ballyshonin, Berrings in Cork for €1.37m. A third Cork farm also made over a million when an 80ac residential farm at Glanmire was sold by Michael Barry for €1.205m.

Tipperary stars

While Tipperary may have captured the Liam MacCarthy in 2019, Tipp land did not quite reach the dizzy heights of previous years. Nevertheless an 85ac grass and tillage farm at Kilshanane sold by Matthew Ryan made €1.35m or a very healthy €15,880/ac.

Other properties to make good money included a 40ac tillage farm at Powertown, Clonmel sold by Pat Quirke for €740,000 or €18,500/ac. Staying in Tipp a 54ac residential farm on the banks of Lough Derg at Ballycommon made €596,000 or €11,037/ac when sold by Declan Lee of Nenagh.

In Clare a strong €14,800/ac was achieved by Vaughan Hannon when they sold a 56ac parcel of ground on the outskirts of Ennis at Drumcliff.

The best price paid for land in the region was €23,000/ac given for a 42ac non-residential farm near Adare in Co Limerick that sold under the direction of Tom Crosse of GVM.

Reflecting on the market Pat Quirke of PF Quirke says that the year was good on the private treaty front with vendors steering clear of the auction room. "Land in south Tipp is still holding its value and quite a lot of it is changing hands in private sales and while it isn't making the headline auction prices, it is not far from them," he said.

Tom Crosse of GVM has seen a definite return of the businessman/woman in the farm property market while the dairy buyer remains strong.

Matt Ryan of Tipperary town saw a strong end to the year.

"It was a funny year, we had only two auctions where one place got away. Brexit and the beef crisis created uncertainty but the private treaty front was good especially at the back end of the year when I had a number of places I thought would not move and they did. I think once Brexit was resolved, for the moment at least, it took a lot of uncertainty out of the market. I'm hopeful for next year. There's a bit of movement and a bit of positivity around," he said.

