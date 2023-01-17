Farming

Munster: Eight sales break €1m mark as scarcity of land sends prices soaring

Most expensive land in the country sold in West Cork as sales revenue in the southwest is up by 113pc

Top of the pile: This 57.5ac farm at Ballineen West Cork netted the highest price in the country at €44,627/ac Expand
A 121ac farm at Ballyellis, Buttevant, Co Cork made €2.25m or €21,200/ac Expand
This 55.5ac dairy farm at Ardfert, Co Kerry made €1.16m Expand
In the shadow of the Galtees, this 80ac farm at Galbally Co Limerick made €962,000 Expand
Part of a 57ac holding at Lismore in Waterford that made €454,000 Expand
On the outskirts of Limerick this 116ac Shannonside farm at Clonlara, Co Clare made €1.65m Expand
A figure of €17,500/ac was paid for this 43.5ac holding at Ballymackey, Nenagh in Co Tipperary Expand

Top of the pile: This 57.5ac farm at Ballineen West Cork netted the highest price in the country at €44,627/ac

A 121ac farm at Ballyellis, Buttevant, Co Cork made €2.25m or €21,200/ac

This 55.5ac dairy farm at Ardfert, Co Kerry made €1.16m

In the shadow of the Galtees, this 80ac farm at Galbally Co Limerick made €962,000

Part of a 57ac holding at Lismore in Waterford that made €454,000

On the outskirts of Limerick this 116ac Shannonside farm at Clonlara, Co Clare made €1.65m

A figure of €17,500/ac was paid for this 43.5ac holding at Ballymackey, Nenagh in Co Tipperary

Jim O'Brien

Munster dairy farmers are known to travel far and wide to purchase land to expand their ever-increasing investments in the production of the ‘white gold’.

Last year, many of these buyers appear to have stayed at home to do their buying in Munster, leading to an increase of 113pc on the amount of money generated by sales in the province.

