Munster bucks national trend with sales up 21pc this year

Dairy investment continues to see the south power ahead

A 54ac residential holding at Ballycommon close to Lough Derg in north Tipperary sold for €596,000.
A 54ac residential holding at Ballycommon close to Lough Derg in north Tipperary sold for €596,000.
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Munster continues to be the success story in terms of farmland sales. The abolition of quotas in 2015 has seen the dairy industry firmly consolidate its position as the backbone of Munster farming and there is little sign that the milk barons have stopped spending.

The amount of land sold under the hammer went up by 21pc in the first six months of this year. The amount of money generated went up by 31pc from a figure of €7.056m in early 2018 to €9.276m in the same period of 2019. The price per acre paid for farming ground in the province increased by 8pc and stands at €14.012 per acre.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Like the rest of the country the number of auctions in Munster declined compared to last year. There were nine successful Munster land auctions reported in the press in the first six months of 2019 compared to 15 in the same period of 2018. However, the average size of holding sold went up by 40pc from an average of 43ac last year to 73.5ac in the early part of this year.

The most extensive piece of ground to sell under the hammer was a 220ac farm at Faha, Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford. In a sale handled by Harty auctioneers the farm made €2.6m or €11,800/ac.

€23,000 per acre

Meanwhile the most expensive piece of Munster farming property was sold by Tom Crosse of GVM when a local businessman paid €970,000 or €23,000/ac for 42ac of land on the outskirts of Adare in Co Limerick.

A 46.2ac holding at Templemartin, Bandon in Co Cork came in a good second when the residential holding made €840,000 or €18,181/ac under the hammer of Dan Fleming of Blarney.

Near Killarney in Co Kerry Tom Spillane saw €1.925m or €17,500/ac paid for 110ac of grazing land at Whitefields, Beaufort while Michael Barry of Dick Barry and sons saw €15,000/ac or over €1.2m paid for an 80ac farm in Glanmire in Cork.

In Tipperary, Clonmel auctioneer Pat Quirke took €13,800/ac for a 12.8ac plot at Burncourt near Cahir in South Tipp.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

In the north of the county Declan Lee saw a couple from Silvermines buy a 54ac residential farm across the M7 at Ballycommon close to Lough Derg paying €596,000 or €11,037/ac for the move.

In Ballingarry , Co Limerick a 28ac parcel of ground made €315,000 or €11,000/ac in a GVM sale while Michael Barry got €655,000 or €9,300/ac for a 70ac no residential farm at Ballynoe in Cork.

Reflecting on the market Tom Crosse of GVM described the company as having had a "good innings" in the spring. "Undoubtedly there is less land on the market. The long-term leasing arrangements are tying up more land. Anything we put up shifted. Once there was a dairy farmer near it sold and we are seeing the re-emergence of the businessman in the land sale market." Mr Crosse says that there is less money being spent on land but says the spending on the upgrading of dairy facilities is "serious".

"Young guys are borrowing serious money for investment in sheds, milking parlours, automation and robotics. A lot of the valuations we are doing are being undertaken to support the financing of infrastructure spending on dairy farms," he said.

Unlike his colleagues further north Michael Barry of Dick Barry & Sons finds the Munster land market buoyant at the moment, "While we only had two auctions the land made great prices and the private treaty market is also strong," he said.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Property

Land sales slump on back of beef crisis and Brexit uncertainty
On the market: Most land in Connacht/Ulster is sold by private treaty. This 167ac farm at Ballinaheglish, about 15km west of Roscommon town, is currently sale agreed under private treaty

It's very quiet on the western front
Dublin sale: This 13.8ac parcel at Garristown in Dublin made €215,000 or €15,560/ac

Land volumes down, prices up in north Leinster
This traditional farmhouse standing on 79ac in Rathnure, Co Wexford sold for €1.5m in April

Auction prices hit a high of €22,000 per acre in South Leinster

Land sales slump by over 60pc on back of beef crisis and Brexit uncertainty
The property has been used for Tillage and grazing in recent years.

Tipp land sells for close to €16,000/ac
Palatial: Kilfrush Stud on 286ac is located near Hospital, Co Limerick, and negotiations on a sale are ongoing after two parties bid it to €6.1m at auction last week

Limerick stud withdrawn from auction at €6.1m


Top Stories

Although entitlements are not tied to land, each one must be supported by a hectare of eligible land

'Armchair farmers' face entitlements clampdown
Members of the Beef Plan Movement picketing Meadow Meats, Rathdowney, Co Laois, last weekend. Photo: Alf Harvey

Beef protests escalate but IFA non-committal on support

Beef Trade: Out-of-spec or overage stock look set for a hammering
Bluetongue outbreaks (red dots) reported in Europe between 1st of January 2018 and 23rd of January 2019.

Department issues Bluetongue alert after 'huge' rise in cattle imports
A farmer harvests wheat during sunset. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Crop yields remain strong despite broken weather
Boortmalt Ireland - Athy site.

Boortmalt incident leads to contract fears for barley growers
11/4/2019 Loughrea Sheep Mart Michael Conroy from Headford loads up his newly bought Spring Lamb at Loughrea Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Lamb Prices: Are we seeing the start of a price rally?