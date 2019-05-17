Meath farm sells for €27,000/ac

 

Farming Independent Team

A local dairy farmer outbid two others to buy a 25-acre non-residential farm at Powderlough, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath at a sensational price of €675,000 or €27,000 per acre.

There were smiles all round after Padraig Sherry's gavel hit the rostrum last Friday.

Once the land went on the market, the auction took another life of its own, with a third bidder throwing his hat in the ring and drove the sale price to €675,000, where it was finally 'knocked down' to a local dairy farmer.

Mr Sherry of Sherry FitzGerald Sherry said: "We were absolutely delighted with the outcome but not surprised - it is a beautiful farm with substantial road frontage in an excellent location."

The lands are laid out in 4 nice divisions bounded by mature hedge rows and trees.

The lands are let on a con-acre agreement for a crop of spring barley and vacant possession will be granted 7 days after completion of harvest.

This farm has extensive uninterrupted road frontage onto two different roads and is located just off the R147 within walking distance of all local amenities, services and businesses.

