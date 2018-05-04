Massive interest expected in 215ac farm in north Cork with dairy potential

One of the largest farms to come on the market in Munster so far this year is a 215ac holding at Ballybane near Liscarroll in north Cork.

The residential property is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €1.5m or €6,500/ac. The selling agents currently have an offer of €1.4m on the table.

Given the awful weather last week, I was lucky to choose a fine evening to go and view this farm located in Ballybane, a townsland 6km from Liscarroll lying to the west of the N20 Cork to Limerick Road. The farm is 16km from Buttevant and about 11km from Kanturk. A long avenue through the outer fields leads to the house and yard located on an expanse of elevated ground that affords great views over a wide area. The land is all in one block with the house and yards right at the centre. About 60ac of the ground is in stubble with 155ac in grass.

The stubble fields are near the house with the signs of the harvesting still visible underfoot. The area would not be your typical tillage country but its elevation gives it greater drainage potential than some of the more low-lying land in the general area. The holding has good road frontage along the south-western boundary. The grassland has the hallmark of decent grazing ground and according to selling agent Mike Brady, the entire farm could lend itself to dairying as the large fields could be easily paddocked and the long avenue would create the spine of an internal roadways system.