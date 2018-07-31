Lots of action at auction for upland farm in Tipperary

A 94ac upland farm at Rossaguile, about 4km from the north Tipperary town of Newport sold in lots last week during and after auction. A 46ac lot of which over 7ac was in forestry sold for €292,000 while a 19ac parcel sold for €210,000.

The residence and yard on 28c was withdrawn at €250,000 and sold after auction for a higher price.

Located about 4km from Newport town the farm was divided by the road with a 19ac parcel about 2km from the main farm. The first parcel to sell was the 46ac portion with 7.8ac in forestry laid out in four big fields with about 1km of road frontage.

The grassland is made up of good grazing ground and while rough in places it should respond well to attention.

This opened at €200,000 and with two bidders in strong contention it went up in tranches of €10,000 to €280,000 when it was put on the market. In €2,000 increments it reached €292,000 where it sold.

A 19ac piece of elevated roadside ground in two fields was next to sell.

Described by Newport auctioneer James Lee as the best of ground the parcel opened at €120,000 and two bidders again showed cause. It climbed to €200,000 in bids of €10,000 when two bids of €5,000 saw it go on the market and it sold at €210,000. The house and yard on 28ac of land was the last to sell and did so after auction.

Laid out in five to six fields the ground needs looking after and is a combination of permanent pasture with some rougher grazing.