One of the oldest ruins on the Great Blasket Island and land including commonage have come on the market.

Looking to leave the rat race? 'Unique' property on iconic Great Blasket Island is up for sale - complete with its own beach

This unique property consists of a ruin of a cottage dwelling in the old village on the Island along with 3 parcels of land consisting of circa 1.6137 hectares and also a circa 42 acre share of the commonage land on the island.

The ruin, and three parcels of land consisting of four acres has been advertised by Dingle Auctioneer Mike Kennedy as “a unique opportunity to purchase a piece of one of the most iconic islands.” At its peak there was a population of around 190 people, in the 19th century, on the Great Blasket, which survived on fishing had 30 old stone cottages, while a number of two storey houses were built in 1909.

The island, home to writers like Tomas O’Criomhthain, Peig Sayers, and Muiris O’Suilleabhain, and where J M Synge studied Irish, was abandoned in the 1953 amid declining population and harsher winters. It is now largely State owned and visited by up to 10,000 people a year. The island is also now highly protected with several European and national environmental designations.

Great Blasket Island, as photographed from the air by Raymond Fogarty of Aircam Ireland.