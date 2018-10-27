Farm Ireland
Local farmers expected to be main bidders for prime 132ac farm with plenty of road frontage

The residential holding has extensive road frontage and is on the market in four lots, three of which already have offers
Jim O’Brien

Perhaps it’s a legacy of the long hot summer but the colours of the autumn leaves are more rich and varied than I have ever seen them.

Driving south through Limerick/Cork border country and on through Buttevant and Mallow, the trees looked magnificent as the mid-October sun cast its pale yellow light on their autumnal cloaks.

My journey was taking me to Grenagh near Rathduff between Mallow and Cork and to a townland that is blessed with the name, Ballymorisheen, Baile Mhuirisín, the home of Little Maurice. What a gorgeous place name to rejoice in.

There was nothing small and much to rejoice about in a 132ac residential dairy farm being sold by Ballinhassig auctioneer, Christy Buckley.

Located off the N20 at Rathduff the holding is 1.5km from Grenagh, 10.5km from Blarney and 20km from Cork City. It is guided for sale at €2m or €15,000/ac while it comes with entitlements of €14,300.

Currently farmed for dairying, the property carries around 100 cows and is perfectly laid out for the dairy farmer being organised in a series of paddocks divided by good electric fencing and serviced by internal roadways.

The land, mainly in grazing with about 25ac in rape, is primarily elevated ground undulating down to a lower portion where it is bounded by forestry.

The ground is all in good heart and well looked after with a 33ac field of the higher ground being the finest of land anywhere in the country. The residence is an extensive Victorian era, two-storey farmhouse that hasn’t been lived in for a number of years and in need of total renovation. To the rear of the house is the yard, a traditional courtyard in cut stone that is creaking at the seams trying to accommodate the needs of modern farming. There are some stables in the yard along with a range of storage sheds.

Behind the courtyard is the more modern yard and this too is dated.

Milking parlour

Two adjoining four-column round roof sheds with four-column lean-tos house much of the infrastructure including an eight-unit milking parlour with feeders and a dairy with the bulk tank while outside is a feed silo.

This is a working dairy farm but the equipment and infrastructure could do with modernisation. The sheds have cubicle accommodation for 100 cows along with a calf house. A more recent addition is a 60-animal slatted unit adjoining the main structure.

The yard also contains an ample silage slab and space for fodder storage.

A four-column haybarn with lean-to is located on a parcel of land away from the main farm.

The land is the king and queen on this farm and comes with hundreds of metres of road frontage on all sides. I don’t think I have ever seen a farm with more road frontage on to more roads.

These divide the holding into four natural lots and Christy Buckley tells me there are concrete offers on all but one with prices in the region of the guide.

The farm is surrounded by active dairy farms and according to the auctioneer all the interest is coming from the dairy sector.

The first lot includes the farmhouse and yards and extends to 33.3ac. This parcel has road frontage on to two roads and is laid out in one big field and two smaller divisions.

The second lot is made up of fine elevated ground and is the best field in the place.

Located across a country road from the main farm it extends to 33.3ac with frontage on to two roads.

The third lot extending to 22.8ac is triangular in shape and has road frontage on almost every side except for a corner where three private houses stand.

This portion includes a four column hayshed with lean-to and yard.

The final lot extends to 39.6ac and is laid out in a range of fields. It sweeps down to a lower part where the ground is bounded by forestry. The portion is in good heart although a bit softer in nature to the rest of the farm. About 2.7ac is taken up with roadways and circulation spaces.

According to Christy Buckley, the holding at Ballymorisheen is one of the finest farms on his books.

“Interest is very keen and practically all of the enquiring customers are local,” he says.

“I have offers on three of the lots and I have no doubt the fourth will be under offer shortly.”

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




