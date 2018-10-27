Local farmers expected to be main bidders for prime 132ac farm with plenty of road frontage

Perhaps it’s a legacy of the long hot summer but the colours of the autumn leaves are more rich and varied than I have ever seen them.

Perhaps it’s a legacy of the long hot summer but the colours of the autumn leaves are more rich and varied than I have ever seen them.

Driving south through Limerick/Cork border country and on through Buttevant and Mallow, the trees looked magnificent as the mid-October sun cast its pale yellow light on their autumnal cloaks.

My journey was taking me to Grenagh near Rathduff between Mallow and Cork and to a townland that is blessed with the name, Ballymorisheen, Baile Mhuirisín, the home of Little Maurice. What a gorgeous place name to rejoice in.

There was nothing small and much to rejoice about in a 132ac residential dairy farm being sold by Ballinhassig auctioneer, Christy Buckley.

Located off the N20 at Rathduff the holding is 1.5km from Grenagh, 10.5km from Blarney and 20km from Cork City. It is guided for sale at €2m or €15,000/ac while it comes with entitlements of €14,300.

Currently farmed for dairying, the property carries around 100 cows and is perfectly laid out for the dairy farmer being organised in a series of paddocks divided by good electric fencing and serviced by internal roadways.

The land, mainly in grazing with about 25ac in rape, is primarily elevated ground undulating down to a lower portion where it is bounded by forestry.

The ground is all in good heart and well looked after with a 33ac field of the higher ground being the finest of land anywhere in the country. The residence is an extensive Victorian era, two-storey farmhouse that hasn’t been lived in for a number of years and in need of total renovation. To the rear of the house is the yard, a traditional courtyard in cut stone that is creaking at the seams trying to accommodate the needs of modern farming. There are some stables in the yard along with a range of storage sheds.