Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Living and farming on a grand scale for €8.5m in north Tipperary

Nothing has been spared in renovation of a grand Georgian property which includes 185ac of farmland that has been worked in recent years by Gurteen Agricultural College

Sopwell Hall stands on 300ac near Cloughjordan in Co Tipperary Expand

Close

Sopwell Hall stands on 300ac near Cloughjordan in Co Tipperary

Sopwell Hall stands on 300ac near Cloughjordan in Co Tipperary

Sopwell Hall stands on 300ac near Cloughjordan in Co Tipperary

Jim O'Brien

Sopwell Hall on 300ac near Cloughjordan and Ballingarry in north Tipperary has a story that is quite the reverse of many great houses and estates of its size.

It was bought with 60ac by its current owners, Michael and Sarah Ramsden, in 1985. Since then the former art dealers, and owner of Saskia Interiors, added 240ac to the land holding and completely refurbished the main house, two gate lodges. A gardener’s cottage and a bailiff’s house have been secured and maintained.

The renovated gate lodge is one of five separate properties on the estate Expand

Close

The renovated gate lodge is one of five separate properties on the estate

The renovated gate lodge is one of five separate properties on the estate

The renovated gate lodge is one of five separate properties on the estate

Most Watched

Privacy