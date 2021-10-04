Limerick’s Ploughing land set to make €1m

This 21.7ac part of the West Limerick holding at Shanid, Shanagolden is guided at around €5,000/ac

This 6.1ac roadside parcel at Robertstown between Askeaton and Foynes in Co Limerick is part of a dispersed 65ac holding. This piece is guided at €10,000/ac

The house at Kilpeacon Crecora can be bought on 2.5ac separately. It is currently under offer at €500,000

The 79ac tillage farm at Kilpeacon, Crecora Co Limerick was the site for the 1991 Ploughing Championships

In 1991 the Ploughing Championships were held at Crecora in Co Limerick. Those were the days before it became huge, when the local ICA made tea and sandwiches, and people took shelter from the elements in horse boxes.

The farm that hosted the championships 30 years ago is on the market. Located 4km from Patrickswell and 14km from Limerick city, the 79ac holding is described by Tom Crosse of GVM as “an outstanding roadside farm”. It is guided pre-auction at €1m.

The property has extensive road frontage running between Kilpeacon Cross and Crecora, with access to the Fedamore road.

Overall the land is in three main divisions with the potential for any type of farming: dairy, cattle, tillage or equestrian.

There is a natural water supply from an adjoining stream and from a private well on the land.

A single farm payment of approximately €9,000 per annum is included in the sale.

“As a place that previously hosted the Ploughing championship, it is obviously a quality piece of ground and has the tremendous soil depth associated with land in this area,” says Mr Crosse.

“This is definitely one of the finest farms that has come to the market in the Limerick area in recent years: it oozes class and the location is ideal.”

There are no buildings with the property but there is an option to buy the farmhouse on a site adjoining the lands, making this into a fine, compact residential holding.

The house is a 2,880 sq ft, four-bedroom residence built about 25 years ago. Prior to auction it is making over €500,000.

Expand Close The house at Kilpeacon Crecora can be bought on 2.5ac separately. It is currently under offer at €500,000 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The house at Kilpeacon Crecora can be bought on 2.5ac separately. It is currently under offer at €500,000

The auction will be held online on the LSL platform and in person at the Limerick city offices of GVM on Friday, October 22 at 3pm.

All attending bidders must register prior to the auction and online bidders need to register with GVM at least three days before the sale and pay a bidding deposit.

Dispersed farm

Mr Crosse is also handling the sale of a dispersed farm extending to 65ac at Robertstown, Ballyhahill and Shanagolden Demense in Co Limerick.

Located between Askeaton and Foynes and about 30 minutes’ drive from Limerick city the holding is in five parcels that will be sold separately.

The first is a 6.1ac piece at Robertstown laid out in two fields with frontage on to two roads. Described by Mr Crosse as “excellent quality land”, it is guided at €10,000/ac.

Expand Close This 6.1ac roadside parcel at Robertstown between Askeaton and Foynes in Co Limerick is part of a dispersed 65ac holding. This piece is guided at €10,000/ac / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp This 6.1ac roadside parcel at Robertstown between Askeaton and Foynes in Co Limerick is part of a dispersed 65ac holding. This piece is guided at €10,000/ac

The second lot is a 21.5ac parcel laid out in a range of fields that are well watered, fenced and ideal for beef or dairy.

These are supplied with water by a private well and come with a number of sheds, priced at €10,000.

The next portion of land is a 5.2ac plot on the outskirts of Shanagolden village fronting the main road to Foynes and Limerick. This could have development potential and is guided at €75,000.

Another substantial piece extends to 21.7ac of mixed-quality ground with a derelict farmhouse and a number of sheds at Monemohill, Shanid, Shanagolden. This is guided at €100,000.

Expand Close This 21.7ac part of the West Limerick holding at Shanid, Shanagolden is guided at around €5,000/ac / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp This 21.7ac part of the West Limerick holding at Shanid, Shanagolden is guided at around €5,000/ac

A two-bedroom bungalow on 0.45ac of land at Robertstown is also guided at €100,000.

The auction will be held online on the LSL platform and in person at the GVM offices on Wednesday, October 20 at 3pm.



The same registration conditions apply as for the Crecora holding.