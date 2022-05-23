Limerick local-boy-made-good flies in to snap up piece of home turf for €26,000/ac

A 38ac holding at Castlecrine, Sixmilebridge, Co Clare sold in three lots making in the region of €359,000.

A 72.5ac farm of moderate land at Tiernahilla, Newcastle West, Co Limerick made €565,000 at auction.

A 36ac roadside farm at Derryleigh, Newport in Co Tipperary made €500,000 or €13,900/ac.

The six-bedroom house is in need of repair.

This 168ac farm at Portroe, Co Tipperary guided at €1.9m was withdrawn from auction at €2.15 and sold afterwards to a dairy farmer.

Extensive road frontage: A helicopter view of a 21ac farm at Tubrid, Shanagolden, Co Limerick, bought before auction for €550,000

The new owner of a west Limerick farm flew in by helicopter to visit his purchase after buying the 21ac holding prior to auction.

The local-boy-done-good is thought to have paid the asking price of €550,000 — over €26,000/ac — before flying back to his base in the UK.

The 21ac at Tubrid, Shanagolden has extensive frontage on to two roads, is watered and fenced and comes with a single-storey dwelling in need of repair.

The sale was handled by Tom Crosse of GVM who said the transaction reminded him of the halcyon days of the Celtic Tiger.

168ac farm on Lough Derg makes over €2.15m

Not far away, on the shores of Lough Derg, a dairy farmer arrived with little fuss to buy a 168ac residential farm at Landsdown, Portroe, Co Tipperary, 12km from Nenagh.

According to William Talbot of Sherry FitzGerald Talbot, the holding is a mix of fine grazing ground and arable land along with some heavier ground.

A portion of 104ac is described as elevated pastureland served by an internal roadway, while a 50ac parcel is in medium-quality grazing and the remaining acreage around the residence is of good quality.

The property has limited road frontage relative to its size and no outbuildings of note.

A six-bedroom farmhouse on the land is in need of significant renovation.

Prior to auction it was guided at €1.9m. At auction bidding opened at €1.85m and in tranches of €50,000 the price rose to €2.15m, at which point the property was withdrawn.

It sold after auction to a dairy farmer, reported to be from Limerick, for a price the auctioneer refused to disclose.

Roadside holding on outskirts of Newport

In north Tipperary, a 36ac non-residential roadside holding at Derryleigh on the outskirts of Newport made €500,000 or almost €13,900/ac when it sold at auction under the gavel of Tom Crosse.

Laid out in three main divisions, the place is well fenced and may have site potential.

It opened at €300,000, and with three bidders in the chase was held at €490,000 before selling under the hammer for €500,000.

72.5ac of moderate West Limerick land sells for €565,000

A loyal Tipperary man in exile for many years in Limerick, Mr Crosse keeps his hurling sympathies in his back pocket as he plies his trade among the Treaty folk and their Banner neighbours.

Venturing into the heart of west Limerick, a 72.5ac farm at Tiernahilla, Newcastle West brought to auction by Mr Crosse was withdrawn at €520,000 and sold immediately afterwards for a price believed to be in the region of €565,000.

Described as moderate land, the farm has frontage on to the Bruff line, 9km from Newcastle West.

Strong prices at Sixmilebridge

Across the Shannon in Davy Fitz country at Castlecrine, Sixmilebridge, Mr Crosse sold a 38ac residential farm in three lots, making a total understood to be around €359,000.

The first lot, a parcel of 32ac with extensive road frontage, was withdrawn and is believed to have made €220,000 after auction.

At auction, a single-storey farmhouse in need of repair on 2.4ac in two roadside fields made €110,000, while a 4ac parcel made €29,000.

Private treaty sales

Sales on the private treaty front are also making strong prices, according to Mr Crosse, with a 47ac farm at Ballyvocogue near Askeaton in Co Limerick selling for €500,000 while a 30ac farm at Ballinaveal, Crecora changed hands for €19,000/ac.