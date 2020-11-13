Limerick lands fit for the plough and the cow guided at €10,000/ac

The last time Limerick hosted the national ploughing championships was in 1991. The location was Crecora, a parish about 12km south of the city, and the ploughing in those days was a far cry from the national and international spectacle it has become.

Women from the local guilds of the ICA, including my mother, used the event as a fundraiser. They spent the two days selling tea, sandwiches and baked goods to the multitudes, while my father and the men supplied them with water in milk churns. Things have become fierce posh since then.

It is unusual to find farmland in Limerick that one would describe as arable; the county is more accustomed to the sound of the milking machine than the combine harvester.

However, when Tom Crosse of GVM describes a 42ac farm at Newtown, Crecora as ‘fit for the plough’ the history is there to prove it.

The land is top quality tillage soil producing above average crop yields annually. It is laid out in six fields with dual access from both the Fedamore and Manister roads. The place is very well fenced and would make a fine addition to any holding. It is for sale by private treaty with a €10,000/ac guide.

Ballingarry dairy farm

Staying in Co Limerick, an 86ac holding beside the village of Ballingarry and 12km from Adare is guided at €550,000.

Ballingarry is in the heart of dairy country, 30km south west of Limerick city in a fertile stretch of land. Located adjacent to the village, the 86ac farm is situated in the townlands of Doonbeirne and Knightstreet.

Expand Close This 86ac farm at Ballingarry in Co Limerick has 50ac of top class land and a valuable 4ac parcel near the village / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp This 86ac farm at Ballingarry in Co Limerick has 50ac of top class land and a valuable 4ac parcel near the village

An 82ac portion is located at Doonbeirne and made up of elevated land with great views over the village and the surrounding countryside. Of this, about 50ac is described as top class with 32ac that includes a quarry. Meanwhile, a 4ac site located adjacent to the village at Knightstreet may have some development potential

With excellent road frontage, the property is described by the auctioneers as ideal for beef, dairying or equestrian use. The lands are well fenced and serviced by a small yard with a traditional haybarn. Other facilities include mains and private water supplies.

It can be sold as an entire or in two lots comprised of 82ac and the 4ac portion. GVM Limerick and John Shaw auctioneers are joint agents in the sale

Croom residential farm

Not far away at Kilorath, Meanus, near Croom, GVM is handling the sale of a 67ac residential roadside farm with frontage to two roads. The transaction is guided at €10,000/ac.

Expand Close This 67ac farm at Meanus near Croom is guided at €10,000/ac / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp This 67ac farm at Meanus near Croom is guided at €10,000/ac

Located 8km from Croom and 18km from Limerick city, the holding is laid out in about 10 level fields serviced by an internal roadway. Auctioneer Tom Crosse says the place is well watered and fenced, and fit for beef, dairy or equestrian uses.

A two-storey residence on the farm is in need of repair while the yard has a selection of useful buildings, including an open slatted shed, a silage slab and a number of ancillary out offices.

Online Editors