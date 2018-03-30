Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 30 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Limerick farm with 'great potential' on the market for €7,000/ac

The main farm is located about 4km from Newcastle West and 2km from Knockaderry
The main farm is located about 4km from Newcastle West and 2km from Knockaderry
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

A 115ac farm in the wonderfully named townsland of Evegallahoo at Knockaderry in West Limerick is coming for sale by public auction with a guide price of €7,000 to €8,000/ac.

A smaller parcel of land close to the farm extending to 17ac with good road frontage is also being sold at the same auction but with a guide of €10,000/ac.

The main farm is located about 4km from Newcastle West and 2km from Knockaderry. It has limited road frontage.

The 115ac holding is long and narrow in shape and, according to Charleville auctioneer John Flynn, it is in need of attention and care but is essentially good ground.

Fishing

The farm is bounded by the River Deel, one of the more prominent rivers in Limerick and known for its fishing. There is an old derelict house on the holding and a series of outdated farm buildings.

"This is a farm that might be in need of work but it has great potential as a grass farm. There are no hedges or ditches in it, it is in one field and ready for dairying, drystock or suckler farming," John Flynn said.

The 17ac parcel is located 'around the corner' from the 115ac part and is laid out in two fields with plenty of road frontage. "This is a very good parcel of ground," Mr Flynn said, "it is top class grazing land and could have site potential if the required planning permission were to be granted."

Also Read

The sale is jointly handled by Sherry FitzGerald Carroll, Dundalk.

Both pieces will be sold at public auction at the Longcourt House Hotel, Newcastle West at 3pm on Thursday, April 5.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Indo Farming

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

The 22ac residential farm near Cashel includes shedding for 120 cattle

Premier league: Tipperary continues form in land sales' league

Big Cork holding with dairy potential sells privately prior to auction
The 42ac farm is located at Carhue near Bandon

Three prime parcels of land go up for sale in west Cork
Tullyallen, Co Louth

See the 75ac farm that's being guided at €40,000/ac

Bidding battle sees Kerry farm go for €16,000/ac

Gallery: See the 190 acre Laois farm let on a 10-year lease
Woodbrook House located close to Shinrone on the Offaly/Tipperary border

Off the beaten track elegance in Co Offaly - Georgian residence on 62ac guided at...


Top Stories

Dairy expansion drives increase as ammonia emissions continue to rise
Prime Minister Theresa May is shown around Fairview Farm in Bangor, Northern Ireland, during a tour of the four nations of the UK (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Theresa May visits Northern Ireland farmers to discuss Brexit- one year...
Drilling rigs are tall vehicles so due care must be given to overhead power lines or low hanging trees

Making a splash: Why drilling your own water well can pay for itself within...
Photo Brian Farrell

Lamb prices: Supply stable ahead of the Easter feast
Stock picture

Man killed in incident involving cow on border farm
Hereford cattle belonging to farmer Philip Maguire are seen in Enniskerry, Ireland November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Farmers say Agriculture Minister in denial over extent of fodder crisis

Milk proteins take sharp fall as fodder deficit bites