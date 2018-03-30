Limerick farm with 'great potential' on the market for €7,000/ac

A 115ac farm in the wonderfully named townsland of Evegallahoo at Knockaderry in West Limerick is coming for sale by public auction with a guide price of €7,000 to €8,000/ac.

A smaller parcel of land close to the farm extending to 17ac with good road frontage is also being sold at the same auction but with a guide of €10,000/ac.

The main farm is located about 4km from Newcastle West and 2km from Knockaderry. It has limited road frontage. The 115ac holding is long and narrow in shape and, according to Charleville auctioneer John Flynn, it is in need of attention and care but is essentially good ground.

Fishing The farm is bounded by the River Deel, one of the more prominent rivers in Limerick and known for its fishing. There is an old derelict house on the holding and a series of outdated farm buildings.