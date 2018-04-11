Limerick farm sold after 'disappointing' auction

The holding is located one mile from Shanagolden with frontage on to the Newcastlewest road, the R521. Bisected by this public road, the farm is in two lots with a parcel of 16ac on the right hand side and 35ac on the other. The 16ac piece comes with a derelict residence and a cattle crush with water supplied by a local stream.

The larger 35ac parcel at the other side of the road is somewhat lower than the smaller section and comes without buildings. Divided into six fields it too is watered by a stream and has access from two entrances.

At auction, the 16ac piece opened at €140,000 and held there. The 35ac opened at €200,000 and attracted no further bid. Auctioneer Charlie O’Brien wasn’t very hopeful as he withdrew both sections, however, later negotiations went very well.