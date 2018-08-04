Landmark sale - Home and farm of famous horse trainer and top chocolatier sells for €1.83m

Landscape Stud on 91ac near the village of Kilsheelan in South Tipperary sold at auction last week making €1.83m surpassing it guide by €480,000.

The 18th-century house (pictured above) was originally part of the Mount Congreve Estate located on the banks of the Suir where it has 1km of fishing rights. The holding is about 6km from Clonmel and 11km from Carrick-on-Suir. Extending to c. 4,500 sq ft the accommodation includes an entrance hall, drawing room, study/family room, dining room, kitchen office, cloakroom, four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

In addition there is a guest suite, which includes a bedroom and bathroom.

The compact yard has 14 boxes, a horse walker, a staff flat and a range of ancillary equestrian facilities on c. 91ac. The lands are laid out in limestone paddocks sheltered by a belt of mature trees.

Built in the 1790s by the Congreves, the family planted many specimen trees that are still there to this day. In the late 1970s Phonsie O'Brien and his wife Ann bought the property restoring the house and gardens to their former glory.

Phonsie was a successful amateur rider for his brother the famous Vincent O'Brien and among many successful outings in the saddle he rode the winner of 10 Gloucester hurdles at the Cheltenham Festival.

Daughter Mary Ann is today best known as the founder of the multi million euro enterprise that is Lily O'Brien's. Earlier this year she sold the famous quality chocolates and dessert company that she started in her kitchen in 1992, to an international food firm for €40m. The enterprise employs 120 in Newbridge.

Galway Plate winners

In 1956 he took out a trainer's licence and is best remembered for his four consecutive winners of the Galway Plate (a record to this day) and winning the Irish Derby with Chamour.