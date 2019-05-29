Land-buying spree by stud farms might be at an end as Tipp farms fail to hit asking prices

Located at Ballyveelish North, Ballyveelish South and Giantsgrave, the farm is less than 2km from the town of Clonmel
Jim O'Brien

There are signs that the heat may be going out of the land market in south Tipperary.

Two substantial farms in prime territory have been withdrawn from auction in the last month or so, leading some commentators to speculate that the land-buying spree by larger stud farms in the area might be at an end.

A 130ac farm at Ballyveelish North, Ballyveelish South and Giantsgrave, less than 2km from Clonmel, was withdrawn from an auction at Cashel Marts in April, having been bid to €1.05m.

It was guided prior to auction at €1.8m.

The holding has road frontage on to two roads and includes a derelict house with a range of old farm sheds making up a dated farmyard.

It is still under negotiation by private treaty

Golden farm

Last week a fully equipped, modern residential dairy farm on 158ac between Golden and New Inn was withdrawn from auction at €2.6m, well short of its guide at €3.6m.

ballyvada.PNG

It opened at €1.8m and with two bidders in action it was withdrawn at €2.6m

According to Alison de Vere Hunt of Cashel Marts it is now under active private treaty negotiation.

Located 15km from Tipperary town and 11km from Cashel the farm has housing for 300 cows and up to 500 head of stock in total.

The main holding is in one 145ac block laid out in a series of paddocks serviced by a network of internal roads.

A parcel of 13ac with cattle handling facilities and 800m in road frontage is located about 500m away.

The property includes a modern dormer bungalow and a large garage/shed, both set on a concrete apron.

