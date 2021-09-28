Lakeshore dairy land for lease in Clare

The land is well looked after and serviced by internal roadways

Dairy opportunity: The 126ac farm Whitegate, Co Clare, is available of a 10-year lease

Dairy farming has maintained a solid presence in east Clare through the ups and downs of quotas and CAPS.

The land rolling down to Lough Derg between Killaloe and the Galway border hosts a range of strong dairy operations.

A 126ac holding for lease at Whitegate, near the border, was a milking farm up to 2007 and is set to rejoin the dairy fraternity.

The farm is made up of superb ground meticulously maintained in a high state of fertility.

The place comes a well-kept mix of modern and dated buildings and a dairy infrastructure with no milking plant.

Whitegate is the last Clare village you meet as you drive north along western shores of Lough Derg.

In a lovely scenic part of the country, the place is 27km south of Portumna, 49km east of Ennis and 55km from Limerick.

It is home to one of those lakeside communities that maintains an active relationship with the lake. Many locals have their own boat, do a bit of fishing and regularly sail across to the Tipperary shore for a pint and a bite to eat.

Mike Brady of the Brady Group is handling the lease of the Whitegate farm. He describes the property, located in the townland of Drumaan South, as “a fine fertile holding in top-class condition”.

“It was an active dairy farm supplying liquid milk to Kerry up to 2007; since then it has been used for fattening heifers,” he says.

The owner is a careful farmer who developed the farm into a fine efficient operation.

The holding is serviced by a good internal roadway network where all divisions are within grazing distance of the milking parlour and supplied with water from the public water supply.

The land is naked land and comes without BPS entitlements.

The yard is made up of a range of buildings that includes an eight-unit milking parlour with a wide pit suitable for doubling up.

There is no milking machine but the original Cashman feeders are still intact.

The livestock accommodation is made up of a cubicle house with 70 cow cubicles and 18 cubicles for weanlings.

There is also slatted cubicle accommodation, a good range of loose cattle sheds, a calving house and machinery storage sheds.

Other facilities include a roofed and slatted feeding shed with slurry accommodation, a collecting yard, pens and a cattle crush.

The sheds are in immaculate condition.

The farm is also close to Aurivo and Arrabawn collection areas.

Mr Brady accepts that the place is not a walk-in dairy operation and some capital will need to be spent on plant. However, he says he has rarely seen a place so carefully kept and in such good condition.

A 10-year lease is proposed beginning on February 1, 2022 with a five-year review in 2027.

The lease is priced at between €250 to €325/ac. Financial vetting may be part of the process.

“This is a great opportunity for someone who wants to branch out on their own in dairying,” Mr Brady says. “With a modest capital investment there is a good living to be made here.”