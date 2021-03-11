Jim O'Brien: Beef and dairy farming opportunity for €1.1m where the Shannon meets the Atlantic

A panoramic view of the 98ac grazing and fodder farm which is located on an elevated site at Tarbert overlooking the Shannon

The Shannon Estuary, where the mighty River Shannon meets the salt waters of the Atlantic, is an under-appreciated wonder.

A place of extraordinary natural beauty and a haven of biodiversity, it also has the capacity to be an economic powerhouse for the western seaboard as it boasts one of the deepest inland ports in Europe at Foynes.

I was born, bred and reared not far from the magnificent waterway, and many summer Sundays were spent at Ringmoylan pier, across the river from Shannon Airport. We swam in a saltwater swimming pool or sat on the rocky shore looking across at planes taking off for their transatlantic journeys and we promised ourselves that someday, we too, would go to America.

The N69 connecting Limerick and Tralee follows the course of the Estuary, which lies hidden until you pass Askeaton where the broad body of water reveals itself slowly. It appears in all its majesty beyond Foynes and stays with you as the winding road hugs the shoreline all the way to Tarbert. Grazing and fodder farm It is a lovely place to live and a lovely place to farm, which explains why a c98ac elevated farm overlooking the Shannon at Tarbert will catch the attention. The grazing and fodder farm is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €1.1m Located at Shanaway on the outskirts of the north Kerry village, the holding is accessed via a shared private avenue off Steeple Road close to the N69 Listowel/Limerick road. In one block it is laid out in about 14 fields divided by traditional hedgerow and serviced by a farm roadway, water and electricity. Expand Close The land is mainly elevated ground / Facebook

Whatsapp The land is mainly elevated ground Paul Stack of Sherry FitzGerald Stack says the elevated, undulating and naturally draining land block is a fantastic property and a great opportunity to acquire a large tract of quality land in one parcel. “Rarely does such an opportunity presents itself in the north Kerry area.” Buildings on the property include a two-storey farmhouse in need of complete refurbishment, and a large courtyard of older buildings, also in need of repair. Expand Close The farmhouse and outbuildings will need complete renovation / Facebook

Whatsapp The farmhouse and outbuildings will need complete renovation The property commands fine views of the Shannon Estuary and surrounding countryside and will be of interest to dairy and beef farmers. While it would make a fine out-farm as it stands, with investment it should form a solid base for a residential beef or dairy farm The holding is for sale by private treaty in a transaction jointly handled by Sherry FitzGerald Stack and Dillon Prendiville Auctioneers.