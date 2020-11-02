Inside the west Cork coastal farms making waves on the market

This 42ac farm overlooking Seven Heads Bay in West Cork comes with two dwellings and a range of outbuildings

At any time of the year coastal farms in West Cork have a magical quality, none more so than a c.42ac residential farm overlooking Seven Heads Bay with the Old Head of Kinsale visible in the distance.

The private treaty sale is guided by auctioneers Hodnett Forde at €750,000.

The lands are in one block with the exception of c.2.5ac plot separated from the rest by the public road giving the property plenty of road frontage.

The ground is south-facing and currently all in pasture, and comes with a 50pc share in c.4ac of adjoining commonage lands on the eastern boundary of the property. Laid out in 13 good-sized fields, 10 of the divisions are made up of prime grazing with three fields of marginal land.

The farm with substantial outbuildings and great sea views is guided at €750,000

The farm with substantial outbuildings and great sea views is guided at €750,000

The traditional farmhouse with the farm was reroofed in recent years and in need of refurbishment has accommodation that includes an entrance porch, living room, kitchen, parlour and a sitting room on the ground floor. Three bedrooms and a bathroom are located on the first floor.

This traditional farmhouse can be bought as part of the entire holding or as a separate lot on 2.88ac

This traditional farmhouse can be bought as part of the entire holding or as a separate lot on 2.88ac

The property also includes a derelict stone dwelling with 180 degree views of the sea and auctioneer Ernest Forde says this could be developed and refurbished, subject to planning permission.

The stone outbuildings including a lofted store and an old three-column haybarn with lean-to.

Mr Forde says the property has the makings of a great hobby farm or would be an ideal addition to a current farming enterprise.

The older house (foreground) at Seven Heads Bay and outbuildings can be bought with 37ac of land

The older house (foreground) at Seven Heads Bay and outbuildings can be bought with 37ac of land

It can be sold in lots or as an entire with the first lot consisting of the residence and outbuildings on c.2.88ac. The a second lot is made up of 2.4ac while the final lot includes c.37ac of land with the 50pc share of c.4ac of commonage and the old stone dwelling.

Hodnett Forde are also handling the sale of a 69ac farm in two holdings with 47ac at Clashreagh, Ballinspittle and a 22ac parcel at Garretstown Ballinspittle. The property in both locations is guided at €12,000 to €15,000/ac.

The 22ac parcel is located about 1.5km from the famous Garretstown beach, 4km from Ballinspittle and 15 minutes’ drive from Kinsale.

The 22ac tillage potion of the Garrettstown farm can be bought in two lots

The 22ac tillage potion of the Garrettstown farm can be bought in two lots

The land is currently in stubble after producing a crop of winter barley. In two divisions of 10.5ac and 11.8ac the holdings have double road frontage and are comprised of arable ground except for a lower section of the 11.8ac parcel which is in rougher ground. These two pieces can be bought separatel y.

A 47ac holding at Clashreagh, Ballinspittle is divided by the public road into three lots. Located approximately 3km east of Ballinspittle Village and 13km from Kinsale, the lands have excellent sea views and extensive road frontage onto two roads.

The 47ac portion of the tillage farm at Clashreagh, Ballinspittle is divided into three lots by the public road.

The 47ac portion of the tillage farm at Clashreagh, Ballinspittle is divided into three lots by the public road.

Entirely in tillage the holding can be sold in one or three lots made up of a 30ac parcel, a smaller 11ac piece and a 6ac plot. Mr Forde reports lively interest in the various land parcels with offers currently on all of them.

