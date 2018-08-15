A powerful 109ac residential beef and suckler farm at the heart of East Cork is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €1.45m.

In pictures: See inside this 'powerful' Cork farm on the market for €1.45m

Located at Oldcourt, Leamlara the holding is 5km from the village of Ballincurrig, 11km north of Midleton, 13km west of Dungourney and 30km from Cork City.

The property includes 109ac of well-managed grassland, a modern, five-bedroom bungalow residence and an extensive yard with accommodation for up to 150 head of stock.

The 109ac is all in one block and divided into paddocks. It has extensive road frontage on two sides and is well fenced internally and externally.

Mike Brady of the Brady Group - joint selling agents with CCM Property Network, -says the holding is located in an area renowned for its land quality and is suitable for grazing or crops.

"Dairyland grass management methods were applied on the farm so every inch is fit for grazing," Mr Brady said. "In reality, the farm is all in one field divided into paddocks and serviced by good internal roadways.

"It would make a good dairy farm but at 109ac is on the edge of viability. However, there is significant dairy interest in the place."

The extensive farmyard includes a four-column round roof shed with a lean-to that adjoins an A-roofed shed. There is also a modern fodder storage shed, a silage pit, a machinery shed and workshop, a slatted shed and a feed silo.