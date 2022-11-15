Huge potential and ground ‘as good as you will get’ at Doonass House for €1.5m

Doonass House on the banks of the Shannon at Clonlara, Co Clare, is now a gutted ruin.

One of the prime estates in the environs of Limerick City in its day, it was built by the family of a Cromwellian soldier that lost it in the aftermath of the Famine.

Eighty years later, it provided lodgings for German engineers and scientists during the building of the Shannon Scheme and in the middle of the 20th century, the house and land came into the ownership of the son of an Israeli president. It was laterally owned by the O’Sullivan family.

The ruins of Doonass, the courtyard and the gate lodge on 116ac will be sold at auction in December and guided at €1.5m.

It is one of the largest parcels of ground to come on the market near Limerick City for some time and is made up of mature grassland with some old woodland fronting the Shannon near the famous Doonass Falls.

The 18th century house was originally at the centre of a much larger estate owned by the Massy family.

The Massys arrived in Ireland as part of Cromwell’s army and were the incumbent landlords at Doonass until the Famine.

In the 1820s, they remodelled and added a turret to the house to give a better view of the Doonass Falls, but two decades later, the Great Hunger decimated the surrounding area and the Massys ended up selling the estate in the Encumbered Estate sales.

The place changed hands a few times and during the building of the Shannon Scheme, it hosted German engineers, scientists, and electricians.

The Germans apparently operated an illicit liquor business from the cellar, selling their native wine to the locals until a stop was put to it when 1,400 bottles of wine were seized from two cellars in the basement of the house.

In the 1950s, the house was purchased by Benjamin Weizman, son of Chaim Weizman, first president of Israel. Its last owners were the O’Sullivan family and the building was destroyed by fire in 2009.

The outhouses on the original cobbled courtyard at the back were spared and are described by Richard Ryan of GVM Kilmallock as beautiful cut-stone buildings.

While somewhat overgrown, they have huge potential for farming or habitation. Also spared was the walled garden, which could be brought back to its former glory, along with the gate lodge.

While the land has plenty of river frontage on to the Shannon, Mr Ryan says most of it is on an elevated crown of ground and is “as good as you will get”, suitable for all grass-based farm enterprises.

The property will be sold online and at the GVM auction rooms in Limerick at 3pm on Friday, December 9. Intending customers are asked to register with the auctioneers prior to the auction.