How ‘naked land’ can provide opportunities for young entrant farmers

Entitlement opportunity: The 233ac property at Coomavoher, Mastergeehy on Kerry&rsquo;s Iveragh Peninsula, is divided into 88ac of freehold land and 145ac of commonage Expand
The land at Castletownbere is naked land and ideal for a new entrant seeking to establish entitlements Expand
The two-storey house at Coomavoher needs complete fitting out and can be bought with 0.25ac for €200,000 Expand
The 88ac farm near Castletownbere has a mix of lowland grazing, rough grazing, forestry and commonage Expand

Jim O'Brien

Large tracts of marginal land have become sought after for investment, by farmers and non-farmers.

Auctioneers around the country report a distinct increase in interest in this kind of property for carbon offset and other environmental purposes.

