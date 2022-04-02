How ‘naked land’ can provide opportunities for young entrant farmers

Large tracts of marginal land have become sought after for investment, by farmers and non-farmers.

Auctioneers around the country report a distinct increase in interest in this kind of property for carbon offset and other environmental purposes.

Farmers, especially entrant farmers, are also looking for land like this, particularly when it comes without entitlements. They can apply for these from the national reserve, and there are no off-farm limits.

A 233ac residential holding at Coomavoher, Mastergeehy, on the Iveragh Peninsula in Co Kerry, is on the private treaty market. It can be bought as an entire or in lots.

With a guide price of €500,000, the farm is being sold with or without BPS entitlements. There are 64 of these at €158.59 each, totalling €10,150 per annum.

In a picturesque setting overlooking Derriana and Toomeenbog Loughs and in the shadow of the Kerry Mountains, the land is 16km from Waterville, 25km from Cahersiveen and 38km from Killorglin, with Killarney 53km to the east.

The property is divided into 88ac of freehold land and 145ac of commonage, representing a quarter share in a parcel of commonage extending to 580ac.

According to Mike Brady of selling agents The Brady Group, the holding is “mountain and hill land suitable for upland sheep farming and carbon farming, with potential for hydro and wind electricity generation.

It includes a two-story traditional farmhouse, renovated to a point but in need of further upgrading. The building has a slate roof and has been fitted with PVC windows.

Expand Close The two-storey house at Coomavoher needs complete fitting out and can be bought with 0.25ac for €200,000 / Facebook

Internally the unfinished spaces include an open-plan living/dining area and kitchen, with two bedrooms upstairs.

Mr Brady believes the property will make for an attractive investment on a number of fronts and is reporting interest from across the sectors.

The holding is offered in two lots or the entire: the farmhouse on 0.25ac, guided at €200,000; and 233ac of non-residential land guided at €300,000.

The vendor is also open to offers and alternative lot suggestions. Kerry Property Sales are joint agents.

88ac Beara farm guided at €220,000

Moving south to where Kerry and Cork share jurisdiction over the Beara Peninsula, Mr Brady is handling the sale of an 88ac farm comprising farmland, forestry and commonage.

Overlooking Bantry Bay, the property is at Tooreen More West, 4km from Castletownbere, 20km from Adrigole and 50km from Kenmare and Bantry.

Expand Close The land at Castletownbere is naked land and ideal for a new entrant seeking to establish entitlements / Facebook

According to the auctioneer the farm has “a bit of everything to offer”.

A portion of 20ac is in lowland grazing, 19ac is suitable for rough grazing while 15ac is in commercial forestry planted in the 1990s. Commonage of 34ac makes up the rest.

Expand Close The 88ac farm near Castletownbere has a mix of lowland grazing, rough grazing, forestry and commonage / Facebook

“This is naked land, and represents a good opportunity to apply to the national reserve for BPS Entitlements for 2022 and subsequent years,” Mr Brady said.

The sale is guided at €220,000.