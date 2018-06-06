Farm Ireland
Horsey holding with potential a short hop from Waterford city

The 65ac roadside farm in Co Waterford includes a purpose-built gallop, a series of paddocks and an internal roadway
Jim O'Brien

The south-east basked in glorious sunshine last week and some beautiful properties coming on the market are looking their best, writes Jim O'Brien.

Harty auctioneers in Dungarvan are handling the sale of a fine 65ac equestrian property at Georgestown, Kill in Co Waterford. And it is for sale by public auction with a guide price of €850,000.

Located 3km from the coast at Bonmahon, the holding is 15 minutes from Waterford City and 9km from Kilmacthomas.

Purpose-built gallop

The roadside farm includes a purpose-built gallop, a series of neat and well-fenced paddocks and an internal roadway giving access to all parts of the property.

At the time of development trees were planted strategically around the paddocks to ensure the maximum shelter.

The property has extensive road frontage on to two roads with 488m on to one and 472m on the other. Auctioneer Margaret Harty believes the substantial access to the roads could ease the way, should the appropriate planning permission for residential development be sought. Currently there is access from both roads to the property.

According to Ms Harty, the farm is located in a strong farming area with a strong equestrian tradition but could be adapted for a range of agricultural uses.

The holding will be sold at public auction at The Park Hotel, Dungarvan at 2.30pm on Thursday June 21.

Indo Farming

