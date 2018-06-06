Horsey holding with potential a short hop from Waterford city

Harty auctioneers in Dungarvan are handling the sale of a fine 65ac equestrian property at Georgestown, Kill in Co Waterford. And it is for sale by public auction with a guide price of €850,000.

Located 3km from the coast at Bonmahon, the holding is 15 minutes from Waterford City and 9km from Kilmacthomas.

The roadside farm includes a purpose-built gallop, a series of neat and well-fenced paddocks and an internal roadway giving access to all parts of the property.

At the time of development trees were planted strategically around the paddocks to ensure the maximum shelter.