Hope value aplenty in south Tipp

The holding is in two lots of 25ac and a 50ac piece with the residence.
Jim O'Brien

Alison De Vere Hunt and Cashel Marts are handling the sale of a 75ac farm at Thurlesbeg, Cashel in South Tipp. The residential property is guided at €850,000.

Located just 2km from Cashel the farm is prime property and comes with plenty of road frontage, which undoubtedly could spark the interest of non farming property buyers.

The holding is in two lots of 25ac and a 50ac piece with the residence. The 25ac parcel is in tillage and described as the best of tillage ground. It has 450m of road frontage on to the old N8 Dublin road, which gives it real 'hope' value.

The 50ac is in grass with some tillage and this is located at both sides of a cul de sac that leads to the house and yard. This parcel has a 3ac piece of ground fronting a small local river and can be prone to flooding, although in this year's drought conditions it has proved to be a great piece of grazing ground. Overall the holding has been rented for a number of years and could possibly do with the kind of attention only an owner can give.

The house is a traditional, single storey farmhouse with dormers added.

The accommodation includes a sitting room, kitchen, bathroom and three bedrooms. One of the bedrooms is located downstairs and has an adjacent bathroom.

The place is in need of complete refurbishment but the very presence of the dwelling should prove advantageous if planning permission is to be sought. There are a number of traditional outbuildings adjacent to the house.

The property will be offered for sale as an entire or in lots with the lots made up of the 25ac parcel of tillage ground, and the 50ac with the house and outbuildings.

The auction tales place at the Horse and Jockey Hotel at 3pm on Thursday, September 13.

