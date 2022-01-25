Historic 18ac island on the Shannon Estuary on the market for €205,000

Seaweed can be harvested on the beach

Splendid isolation: An 18ac portion of Inishloe island, in the Shannon Estuary 4.5km from Kildysart in Co Clare, is for sale, guided at €205,000

Like Yeats, there’s a part of us all that would like to “arise and go now” and take ourselves to an island away from the madding world and embrace our inner monk.

An 18ac portion of Inishloe Island, in the Shannon Estuary 4.5km from Kildysart in Co Clare, might be the spot to live happily alone in your own bee-loud glade.

For sale by private treaty under the direction of Limerick auctioneer Helen McCormack, it is guided at €205,000.

The island is far closer to the Clare coast and a number of piers there, but according to the owner the easiest access in terms of navigation is from the Limerick side.

Outline of the lands for sale

Ballysteen pier at Beagh Castle is 3km away, while Foynes port is 7km.

Inishloe (also known as Low Island) extends to 130ac in its entirety; the 18ac parcel for sale is in two portions, of 15ac and 3ac.

Sunrise, seen from the island

The 15ac is accessed from a public laneway and includes a private beach with a view of Beeve’s Rock lighthouse, plus a derelict building and a freshwater well.

A 3ac piece located a short distance away also has access from the laneway.

The sale includes one-eighth share of 344ac commonage made up of shoreside lands around the entire island. This comes available at low tide, allowing for seaweed harvesting and oyster fishing.

A private beach on the property

Former residents prized the foreshore more than the land, which is described as “excellent grazing”, with parts being used for wintering livestock.

The land is described as 'excellent grazing'

The island was inhabited up to the 1980s and has a fascinating history.

While the presence of a ring fort is evidence of human habitation going back to earlier times, in 1659 five inhabitants were formally listed as living there.

Cattle-handling facilities by the shore

The 1841 census recorded 11 households with 114 inhabitants, while the 1851 census showed this had declined to 93 in 10 households.

By 1891 the population was down to 43, and the 1911 census listed 32 people living in seven households. By 1951 there were 14 people on the island, with the last inhabitants leaving in the early 1980s.

Prominent family names included Kelly, Tuohy, Kinnane and Lillis.

Seaweed can be harvested on the beach

While the island is currently uninhabited a cottage is being renovated on a location separate to the 18ac.

According to Ms McCormack, the islanders were an industrious and inventive lot who made the most of their surroundings.

“The inhabitants were very self-sufficient and enjoyed a standard of life better than many on the mainland,” she says.

“Seaweed was harvested and sold as fertiliser to farmers on the mainland and, along with the sale of oysters and fish, provided a stable income.”

The place was also home to generations of river pilots who used their knowledge of the tides, rocks and riverbed to guide ships in to Clarecastle.

An aerial view of the land

Their craft of choice was the ‘gandelow’, unique to the Shannon Estuary.

This wooden boat is generally up to 23ft long and, like the Venetian craft of a similar name, its flat bottom enables it to navigate the shallows.

In their gandelows the Inishloe pilots would row to Beeve’s Rock lighthouse, where they boarded the incoming ships. The gandelow would be taken on board or towed after the larger vessel.

Pilot Michael J Tuohy brought the last cargo ship to Clarecastle in 1960.

A school existed on the island since at least 1880 when a grant application was received by the authorities for the provision of a building with accommodation for a classroom and living quarters for a teacher.

A derelict building on the holding

Over the decades the attendance at the two-roomed building never exceeded 15 pupils, which included children from Horse Island who travelled the half-mile by boat; at one stage, the Lavelle children from Beeve’s Rock lighthouse also attended.

The school closed in 1954.

In an interesting footnote one James McGinley, grandfather of former Taoiseach Enda Kenny, was stationed at Beeve’s Rock in 1911. The lighthouse became unmanned in 1933.

Features of archaeological interest on the island includes a ring fort, St Senan’s Bed and a Blessed Tree.

The land is accessed by a laneway

Islanders were said to have gathered at St Senan’s Blessed Tree if unable to attend church services on the mainland due to poor weather.

St Senan’s Bed is a small flagstone associated with the saint and, according to island folklore, anyone with backache who lies flat on the flag will be cured of their affliction.

Auctioneer Helen McCormack believes the island is perfect for off-grid living and has commercial potential on several fronts, including organic agriculture, eco-tourism, glamping and oyster harvesting.