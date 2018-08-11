High expectations for a north Tipperary classic on 44 acres

I put my wellies and my rain-jacket into the car for the first time in months as I set off on my latest farm-walking trek. By the time I got to Roscrea in Co Tipperary and opened the car door, I realised that, not only were the wellies surplus to requirements, I was completely overdressed for the balmy 25°C temperature that greeted me.

I put my wellies and my rain-jacket into the car for the first time in months as I set off on my latest farm-walking trek. By the time I got to Roscrea in Co Tipperary and opened the car door, I realised that, not only were the wellies surplus to requirements, I was completely overdressed for the balmy 25°C temperature that greeted me.

Julie Fogarty of Sherry FitzGerald Fogarty was waiting and we drove the short 5km to Lowlands House off the Kinnitty Road.

Set on 44ac of pastureland, the 1830s house is the perfect modest country home with a subtle hint of grandeur of times past. It is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €775,000

It is set on its own lovely parkland dotted with specimen trees and surrounded by the farm.

Lowlands House is located near Roscrea and stands on 44ac of pastureland

The residence has all the character and the features of a Georgian house including ornate plasterwork, the original shutters, ceiling rose details and cornicing.

The original kitchen courtyard is located to the rear of the house and this includes stables, a coach house, a range of old stone buildings full of character. However, they all need extensive repair.

To the rear of this again is the farmyard with a five-span haybarn with two lean-tos, a silage pit, cattle handling facilities and a concrete yard. The farmyard has separate access to the road. There is also an original walled garden extending to 1ac.

The lands are currently in grass and laid out in a number of undulating fields around the house. It is the best of North Tipp ground and suitable for any kind of agriculture. According to Ms Fogarty local farmers are very keen on the land and there is no shortage of customers. It is easy to see why given its quality and accessibility.