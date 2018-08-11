Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 11 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

High expectations for a north Tipperary classic on 44 acres

Lowlands House is located near Roscrea and stands on 44ac of pastureland

Lowlands House
Lowlands House
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

I put my wellies and my rain-jacket into the car for the first time in months as I set off on my latest farm-walking trek. By the time I got to Roscrea in Co Tipperary and opened the car door, I realised that, not only were the wellies surplus to requirements, I was completely overdressed for the balmy 25°C temperature that greeted me.

Julie Fogarty of Sherry FitzGerald Fogarty was waiting and we drove the short 5km to Lowlands House off the Kinnitty Road.

Set on 44ac of pastureland, the 1830s house is the perfect modest country home with a subtle hint of grandeur of times past. It is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €775,000

It is set on its own lovely parkland dotted with specimen trees and surrounded by the farm.

Lowlands House is located near Roscrea and stands on 44ac of pastureland
Lowlands House is located near Roscrea and stands on 44ac of pastureland

The residence has all the character and the features of a Georgian house including ornate plasterwork, the original shutters, ceiling rose details and cornicing.

The original kitchen courtyard is located to the rear of the house and this includes stables, a coach house, a range of old stone buildings full of character. However, they all need extensive repair.

To the rear of this again is the farmyard with a five-span haybarn with two lean-tos, a silage pit, cattle handling facilities and a concrete yard. The farmyard has separate access to the road. There is also an original walled garden extending to 1ac.

The lands are currently in grass and laid out in a number of undulating fields around the house. It is the best of North Tipp ground and suitable for any kind of agriculture. According to Ms Fogarty local farmers are very keen on the land and there is no shortage of customers. It is easy to see why given its quality and accessibility.

Also Read

The place has plenty of road frontage and lots of shelter provided by mature trees.

The current owners had begun a series of restoration works across the property, including clearing the courtyard, beginning to improve the house. With great reluctance they decided to sell in order to attend to family and business interests elsewhere.

Julie Fogarty believes Lowlands House and farm have the makings of an excellent country property ideally located within a few kilometres of Roscrea and the M7 motorway. The place will be sold as an entire by private treaty.

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

Ewoud and Jenny van den Berg pictured at Highlake House, Ballinaheglish, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

History and heart in this one-of-a-kind country home
The house, which can be bought in a separate lot or as an entire, is reached by a set of stone steps to the upper floor, while other accommodation is at garden level

'Sweet' farm by the banks of the Slaney
The sale is guided by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar at €700,000.

Midlands farm on the market primed for the dairy revolution
Many farmers are asking themselves 'why am I doing this?'

Traditional attachment to the land is ‘loosening’
The property is coming to auction with a guide price of €700,000

Victorian style house and 89ac in Westmeath for €700,000
Stock Image

Builders set for legal fight as farmers get vacant site reprieve
Cloonrane House is located near Finlough Lake close to Strokestown

Roscommon organic farm with tourism potential on the shores of Finlough...


Top Stories

Photo posed

Farming finance: Prudent planning needed to beat the Fair Deal 'Catch...
12 vintage tractors were stolen in the raid. Stock image.

Appeal for information after 12 vintage tractors are stolen
Department of Agriculture figures confirm a 23pc lift in the number of cows killed.

Factories take hard line on cull cow weight limits
Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller atomizers displayed for sale. Photo: Reuters

Roundup is 'safe to use', Monsanto insists after losing $289m cancer lawsuit
A research scientist examines a soybean plantlet in New Brighton, Minnesota, U.S.. Courtesy Calyxt/Handout via REUTERS.

Gene-editing startups ignite the next 'Frankenfood' fight
Darragh McCullough on his farm in Stamullen, Co Meath. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Darragh McCullough: Let's apply a bit of perspective to estimates of a...
John Kinsella as he is escorted to the holding cells in the nearby Bridewell garda station at an earlier date in relation to the case. Photo: CourtPix

Man to be jailed over his refusal to not trespass on farmland at centre of bitter...