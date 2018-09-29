Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 29 September 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Hectic bidding drives south Tipperary farm to €20,000/ac

Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Six parties fought it out for a 75ac block of land near Cashel which sold for double the guide price.

A 75ac farm at Thurlesbeg, Cashel, in South Tipperary made a huge price at auction last week, making €1.56m or €20,800/ac under the gavel of Alison De Vere Hunt of Cashel Marts. The residential property almost doubled its guide price of €850,000.

Located just 2km from Cashel, the farm comes with plenty of road frontage, which undoubtedly sparked the interest of the non-farming property buyers.

The holding is in two lots; 25ac of land and a 50ac parcel with the residence. The 25ac parcel is in tillage and is described as the best of tillage ground coming with 450m of road frontage on to the old N8 or Dublin road, which gives it real ‘hope’ value.

The 50ac is in grass with some tillage and this is located at both sides of a cul de sac that leads to the house and yard. This parcel has a 3ac piece of ground fronting a small local river and can be prone to flooding, although in this year’s drought conditions, it has proved to be a great piece of grazing ground.

Overall, the holding has been rented for a number of years and could possibly do with the kind of attention only an owner can give.

The house is a traditional, single storey farmhouse with dormers added. The accommodation includes a sitting room, kitchen, bathroom and three bedrooms. One of the bedrooms is located downstairs and has an adjacent bathroom. The place is in need of complete refurbishment and there are a number of traditional outbuildings adjacent to the house.

At auction, a total of six individual bidders took to the field, two on each of the lots and two on the entire.

Also Read

Bids on the lots saw two bidders in action when the 25ac plot opened at €200,000 and this eventually climbed to €355,000.

The 50ac portion opened at €450,000 and climbed to €645,000 driven by two bidders. The entire had opened at €800,000 and after the lots were bid to a total of €995,000, bidding on the entire resumed at €1m and eventually climbed to €1.56m driven by two bidders.

Alison De Vere Hunt described it as a great sale and a great price for the ground.

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

47.3ac of top quality agricultural land at Ballythomas, Stradbally, Co Laois is on the market

'The land is as good as I have seen' - A residential farm of top quality on the...
Ewoud and Jenny van den Berg pictured at Highlake House, Ballinaheglish, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

History and heart in this one-of-a-kind country home
The house, which can be bought in a separate lot or as an entire, is reached by a set of stone steps to the upper floor, while other accommodation is at garden level

'Sweet' farm by the banks of the Slaney
The sale is guided by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar at €700,000.

Midlands farm on the market primed for the dairy revolution
Many farmers are asking themselves 'why am I doing this?'

Traditional attachment to the land is ‘loosening’
The property is coming to auction with a guide price of €700,000

Victorian style house and 89ac in Westmeath for €700,000
Stock Image

Builders set for legal fight as farmers get vacant site reprieve


Top Stories

The ANC scheme has a budget of €228m

Hill farmers call for land quality criteria on ANC scheme payments

Why this 200-cow dairy farm spent €900,000 upgrading its facilities
The 212ac residential holding is located close to Enniscorthy and will be auctioned in five lots

Gallery: See the prime 212 acre residential farm guided at €2m
Irish growers will be looking for support from the retail chains and consumers, as prices must increase if growers are to continue to invest and expand in this important sector.

Grower returns must increase to ensure the expansion of our organic food...

10 safety tips for hedge cutting
Letterkenny courthouse

Fumes of cigarette fire in bedroom killed farmer (80)
Zurich Farm Insurance Farming Independent Farmer to the Year 2017 winners, Paula and Peter Hynes, with their daughters, Chloe, Georgie and Becky

Last call for Farmer of the Year entries