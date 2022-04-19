Good value to be had in smaller parcels despite land price surge

This 36ac property near Newport has extensive road frontage.

Locally, this 24ac holding at Cormeen, Moynalty in Co Meath is regarded as a good, dry parcel of ground.

Extensive road frontage: This 51.5ac farm at Munnia, between Nenagh and Newport, is guided at €350,000 to €400,000

A brisk trade in smaller properties continues all over the country, and while land prices appear to be surging, there is still good value to be had.

Typical of these more compact holdings is a 51.5ac parcel of ground with a small yard at Munnia, Newport, Co Tipperary.

With a guide price of €350,000 to €400,000 offers are being taken on the holding over the next few weeks.

Located 1km from Killoscully, 3.5km from Ballinahinch, 7km from Newport and a 20-minute drive to Limerick city, the property has a kilometre of frontage onto the Newport-Nenagh road.

In a mixed farming area that includes dairy, drystock and suckler farming, the place is in one block with mains water laid on. A small yard includes a concrete apron with a silage slab and a cubicle shed.

The lands are made up of some decent grazing ground with some parts heavier in nature but suitable for the range of farm enterprises operating in the locality.

Given the extensive road frontage the auctioneer believes the place could have site potential.

Private treaty offers must be submitted to James Lee of John Lee Auctioneers by 12 noon on Wednesday, May 4.

36ac on outskirts of Newport

In the same area, at Derryleigh on the outskirts of Newport, GVM Limerick is handling the sale of a 36ac roadside holding with plenty of road frontage.

Laid out in three main divisions, the place is well fenced and may have site potential.

Tom Crosse describes it as an ideal holding for a range of farming pursuits in a great location, close to Limerick and the M7/M20.

With a guide price of €400,000 the holding is coming to hybrid auction at 3pm on Wednesday, May 11, at the GVM auction rooms Glentworth St, Limerick.

All bidders must register three days prior to the auction, and pay a deposit.

Compact Meath holding with site potential

Moving north to Co Meath to the famous Moynalty (or ‘Minawlty, if you’re a local), a compact 24ac property on the edge of Cormeen village is coming to the market in lots or as an entire.

Situated 800m off the Kingscourt-Moynalty road, the holding is 15 minutes from Kells and the M3.

The holding is in four divisions of good, dry land currently used for grazing and pasture with a natural water supply. Divided by a local road, it has plenty of road frontage.

The entire 24ac is guided at €279,000 and is available in lots. A parcel of 9.2ac in two well-fenced divisions on the northern side of the road can be bought separately, as can a 14.8ac piece on the southern side.

This latter contains a crush, a holding area, and a hardcore base with access from an agricultural laneway.

According to Lisa Keenan of Keenan Auctioneers, Kingscourt the 600m road frontage and proximity to Cormeen village means the property could have significant site potential.

Ms Keenan says the parcel of land is renowned locally as “a particularly dry piece of ground” that will draw a lot of local interest.

Final bids are to be submitted to Keenan Auctioneers by Friday, April 22.