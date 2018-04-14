Farm Ireland
Golden opportunity - Local and overseas interest for 'big house' and land on the market in south Tipperary

There is considerable local and overseas interest in a 'big house' and land on the market in south Tipperary

Mount Richard on 150ac is located 1km from Carrick-on-Suir
Mount Richard on 150ac is located 1km from Carrick-on-Suir

Storm Powell

A Georgian period house on 150ac is for sale by private treaty in the heart of the Golden Vale with a guide price in excess of €2m.

Mount Richard is an imposing residence standing on circa 150ac of top-quality farmland 1km from Carrick-on-Suir in south Tipperary.

The residence was listed as being held from the Earl of Bessborough in 1837.

The property has easy access to Clonmel, Waterford city and Kilkenny city. It is 1km off the main Waterford/Limerick Road (N24) and 20 minutes from the M9 motorway which will bring you to Dublin (M50) in less than two hours.

The lands are in one lot with frontage onto the R697 Carrick on Suir/Callan road and also the Carrick-on-Suir/Faugheen road.

The property is accessed from both roads, with a gate lodge (in need of renovation) and staff accommodation at each entrance.

The fields are spacious and well fenced, and the property is part-bounded by the original estate walls.

The ground has been used as grassland and for tillage farming in recent years.

The property can be sold in one lot or alternatively the residence on a lesser acreage could interest a buyer.

Mount Richard is a fine period home with generous and bright accommodation where all the principal rooms enjoy views over mature gardens, woodlands, a large walled-in area and impressive courtyard buildings.

Features

Many period features including wood-panelled doors, shuttered windows and marble fireplaces and high decorative ceilings remain intact.

Accommodation includes entrance hall, drawing room, living room, dining room and kitchen on the ground floor.

There are five bedrooms and one bathroom on the first floor and the basement is laid out in six rooms and contains a boiler room and utilities.

David Shee of Shee and Hawe, auctioneers, Carrick-on-Suir, says there has already been interest from local and foreign buyers.

"Based on previous land values achieved in the area we would expect the property to make in excess of €2m."


Indo Farming

The latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

