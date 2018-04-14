Golden opportunity - Local and overseas interest for 'big house' and land on the market in south Tipperary
There is considerable local and overseas interest in a 'big house' and land on the market in south Tipperary
A Georgian period house on 150ac is for sale by private treaty in the heart of the Golden Vale with a guide price in excess of €2m.
Mount Richard is an imposing residence standing on circa 150ac of top-quality farmland 1km from Carrick-on-Suir in south Tipperary.
The residence was listed as being held from the Earl of Bessborough in 1837.
The property has easy access to Clonmel, Waterford city and Kilkenny city. It is 1km off the main Waterford/Limerick Road (N24) and 20 minutes from the M9 motorway which will bring you to Dublin (M50) in less than two hours.
The lands are in one lot with frontage onto the R697 Carrick on Suir/Callan road and also the Carrick-on-Suir/Faugheen road.
The property is accessed from both roads, with a gate lodge (in need of renovation) and staff accommodation at each entrance.
The fields are spacious and well fenced, and the property is part-bounded by the original estate walls.
The ground has been used as grassland and for tillage farming in recent years.