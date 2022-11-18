Golden opportunity in the Silvermines –56ac residential farm near Nenagh guided at €495,000,

A 56ac farm at Garrymore, Capparoe is in a lovely location in the shadow of the Silvermines not far from Nenagh in North Tipperary.

The residential grass farm comes with a number of outbuildings and can be sold as an entire or in lots.

The private treaty sale price for the entire is guided by Eoin Dillon of REA Eoin Dillon at around €495,000.

Located 2km from Silvermines and 6km from Nenagh, the holding is divided by the old Silvermines railway, with a parcel of 34.3ac at one side and 21.7ac at the other. Underpasses connect the two sides of the farm.

Expand Close The 56ac farm at Garrymore, Capparoe near the Silvermines is available with or without the residence. / Facebook

Whatsapp The 56ac farm at Garrymore, Capparoe near the Silvermines is available with or without the residence.

Laid out in 10 fields divided by mature hedgerows, the outer boundary is well fenced with wire fencing secured by concrete posts.

The land has been ploughed and reseeded in recent years and produced two crops of silage last summer. It is currently being used for zero grazing.

The non-residential portion of the property, extending to 54.9ac, can be bought separately and is guided at around €7,000/ac.

The residence is a traditional 1½-storey house in perfectly habitable condition and fitted with PVC and aluminium windows.

A small porch leads into the living room/ dining area, centred around a modern stove. Off this is a kitchenette and utility area with two sets of stairs at either side of the room lead to two upstairs bedrooms.

Expand Close The three-bedroom farmhouse can be bought with the yard on 1.11ac. / Facebook

Whatsapp The three-bedroom farmhouse can be bought with the yard on 1.11ac.

While headroom at the doorways is somewhat restricted, the rooms themselves are well finished and include pine ceilings.

Another door from the main living area leads to a sitting room with an insert stove.

Beyond this is a further bedroom and off this is the family bathroom.

Out of doors there are a few smaller storage sheds, while the main farm building is a four-column hayshed with a lean-to and some internal block walls creating workshop spaces and smaller spaces for livestock.

Expand Close The sheds consist of a four-column haybarn with a lean-to / Facebook

Whatsapp The sheds consist of a four-column haybarn with a lean-to

The house with the sheds on 1.1ac can be bought as a separate unit and is guided at €159,950.

Eoin Dillon expects good local interest in the farm and in the house.

The land would make for a good out-farm; the house would make an ideal starter home and while it would do with modernisation it could be lived in immediately.

The entire certainly has the makings of a standalone hobby farm.

€130,000 for 12.5ac parcel at Borrisokane

Mr Dillon is also handling the sale of a 12.5ac parcel with a small yard at Cappanasmear, 5km from Borrisokane and 19km from Nenagh.

Expand Close The 12.5ac farm at Cappanasmear is 5km from Borrisokane and guided at €130,000. / Facebook

Whatsapp The 12.5ac farm at Cappanasmear is 5km from Borrisokane and guided at €130,000.

The property is reached by a short passageway and has a 2,871 sq ft four-column slatted shed, with electricity.

It is described as “ideal for suckler cows”, with an open-sided feeding apron to the front and four slatted pens to the rear, along with a covered feeding aisle.

Expand Close The property is reached by a short passageway and is serviced by a four-column slatted shed. / Facebook

Whatsapp The property is reached by a short passageway and is serviced by a four-column slatted shed.

The property has its own well.

The private treaty sale is guided at €130,000.