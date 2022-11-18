Farming

Golden opportunity in the Silvermines –56ac residential farm near Nenagh guided at €495,000,

Holding has potential as a hobby farm, an out-farm or a starter home on 1ac

Location: The land at Garrymore, Capparoe was ploughed and reseeded in recent times. Expand
The three-bedroom farmhouse can be bought with the yard on 1.11ac. Expand
The sheds consist of a four-column haybarn with a lean-to Expand
The 12.5ac farm at Cappanasmear is 5km from Borrisokane and guided at €130,000. Expand
The property is reached by a short passageway and is serviced by a four-column slatted shed. Expand
The 56ac farm at Garrymore, Capparoe near the Silvermines is available with or without the residence. Expand

Jim O'Brien

A 56ac farm at Garrymore, Capparoe is in a lovely location in the shadow of the Silvermines not far from Nenagh in North Tipperary.

The residential grass farm comes with a number of outbuildings and can be sold as an entire or in lots.

