Golden dairy opportunity in south Tipp with capacity for 300 cows guided at €2.8m

Located 15km from Tipperary town and 11km from Cashel, this is a fully operational dairy farm with a capacity for 300 cows.

Most of the buildings are relatively new and the farm can house up to 500 head of stock in total.

The 14-unit milking machine has a 10,500 litre bulk-tank and a feed silo. The collecting yard is slatted and contains a long feeding trough where the cows can graze while waiting to be milked.

The biggest shed is a 12-column double A-roof structure with 200 cubicles, automatic scrapers and feeding passages.

Another shed has 84 cubicles, while an open-air cubicle unit has 60 spaces on rubber mats with covered bars.

caption to come

A range of spacious calf and calving sheds is fitted with automatic, electronically controlled feeders. Other buildings include machinery sheds, fodder storage sheds, a smaller slatted feeding unit and two silage pits.

The land is laid out in typical dairy fashion in watered paddocks serviced by a network of firm internal roads, giving easy access to all the paddocks. There is grass to every boundary with hardly an inch of waste aside from a few acres of lower land near the gate. The farm is located in a beautiful spot in the shadow of the Galtees.

A parcel of 13ac with cattle-handling facilities and up to 800m in road frontage is located about 500m from the main farm on the road to Golden.

The land is all flat well-maintained grazing ground with piped water. This can be sold as a separate lot.

According to John Fitzgerald of auctioneers Dougan Fitzgerald, the farm was bought by the current owner in 2003 and, starting with 50 cows and a 50,000 gallon quota, he has built it up to its current level where he is milking up to 300 cows.

The residence is on its own site off the long avenue between the road and the yard.

A modern dormer bungalow, it is in move-in condition with accommodation that includes three bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs, an ensuite bedroom downstairs, a kitchen/dining area, a television room and a large sitting room. There is a large garage/shed beside the house that is set on a concrete apron.

According to Mr Fitzgerald, this is one of the best dairy farms to come on the market anywhere in the country.

Indo Farming