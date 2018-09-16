Farm Ireland
Georgian style on 65ac in Clare for €1m-plus

Springfield House on 65ac
Springfield House on 65ac
Jim O'Brien

Last week my travels took me to Springfield House on the outskirts of Sixmilebridge in Co Clare.

The Georgian House on 65ac with ancillary accommodation and extensive stabling is coming to public auction with GVM Limerick and has a guide price of €1.1m

The property is within 20 minutes of Limerick city, five minutes of Shannon Airport and a few minutes of the M18.

It is ideally located for anyone looking to acquire a substantial family home with acreage and equestrian facilities or for someone keen to start a boutique agri-tourism business in the heart of the Shannonside region.

The house was built in 1790 and originally owned by the Morice family, with an estate extending to around 700ac. The coach-house and stable yard were added at the height of the Famine in 1847 and are presented in immaculate condition.

The Morices sold the place in the 1930s and their tenure was followed by a succession of owners. The current owners have been in situ since 1976.

The yard includes extensive equestrian facilities maintained to a high standard. They were much used by an American family who owned the place before the current owners.

With 28 stables in total the units are all in cut stone, each perfectly dry and clean, with the original doors and latches in the best of condition.

The land is all in grazing and laid out in a range of fields that are well sheltered, with traditional, well-maintained hedgerow supported by electric fencing.

The ground is under a generous sward of grass and has all the signs of being well looked after. There is plenty of road frontage on two roads, giving excellent access. The original walled garden is fully intact, although now in grass and used as a paddock.

The main house is a fine Georgian residence surrounded by immaculate gardens which have been meticulously maintained by the man of the house, a Clare man who emigrated to London in his youth where he developed a plant-hire business.

He met his Limerick-born wife in the UK and they came back to Ireland in 1976 when they bought Springfield. They reared their six children on the property.

The house has many of the original Georgian features including sash windows and ornate plastering, while the American touch is evident in the wood panelling in many of the rooms.

Tom Cross of GVM describes it as “a beautiful property” and he expects strong interest from equestrian, tourism and other sectors.

Springfield House will be sold at auction at the Limerick salesrooms of GVM at 3pm on Thursday, September 25.

Online Editors

