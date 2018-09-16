Georgian style on 65ac in Clare for €1m-plus

Last week my travels took me to Springfield House on the outskirts of Sixmilebridge in Co Clare.

Last week my travels took me to Springfield House on the outskirts of Sixmilebridge in Co Clare.

The Georgian House on 65ac with ancillary accommodation and extensive stabling is coming to public auction with GVM Limerick and has a guide price of €1.1m

The property is within 20 minutes of Limerick city, five minutes of Shannon Airport and a few minutes of the M18.

It is ideally located for anyone looking to acquire a substantial family home with acreage and equestrian facilities or for someone keen to start a boutique agri-tourism business in the heart of the Shannonside region.

The house was built in 1790 and originally owned by the Morice family, with an estate extending to around 700ac. The coach-house and stable yard were added at the height of the Famine in 1847 and are presented in immaculate condition.

The Morices sold the place in the 1930s and their tenure was followed by a succession of owners. The current owners have been in situ since 1976.

The yard includes extensive equestrian facilities maintained to a high standard. They were much used by an American family who owned the place before the current owners.

With 28 stables in total the units are all in cut stone, each perfectly dry and clean, with the original doors and latches in the best of condition.