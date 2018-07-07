Farm Ireland
Galloping ahead in Tipp - Equine landmark that was once home to a top beef herd is on the market for €17,500/ac

The Gallops includes a two furlong straight and in full extend to about 2km along the bounds of the field
Jim O'Brien

Last week saw me venture into the depths of South Tipperary to walk land and view some fine properties.

My first port of call was a magnificent 101ac parcel of ground located at Clonacody, Lisronagh between Fethard and Clonmel most recently used for fodder harvesting. It is also a renowned gallop in the ownership of the well-known Carrigan family. Auctioneer Pat Quirke has no hesitation in putting a guide price of €17,500/ac on the property.

The land was designed for gallops and for the equine industry. Anyone who has ever ridden a horse in South Tipperary has ridden at Carrigan's gallops.

My host, Mr Quirke, described how he loved to take his mounts through their paces around the same patch of ground.

All in one field the land was originally associated with the adjoining Clonacody House, which was bought by the Carrigan family in 1937.

Always a working farm with racing stables and gallops in later years the land was turned into a public galloping amenity and training ground for the local equestrian fraternity.

In 2008 the 101ac was divided from the house and is now for sale along with a portion of the original yard. Made up of the best of ground it is all practically in one division and is perfectly suitable for equine grazing or tillage.

The gallops include a two-furlong straight and, in full, extend to about 2km along the bounds of the field.

Within the perimeter of the gallops is found a sand/jumping arena and a smaller paddock, but most of the area is open ground.

The place has 1km of road frontage on to the Fethard-Clonmel road and has just been cleared of a crop of hay.

Angus herd

The yard has its own entrance from the main road and is made up of a series of traditional buildings including old stables and a four-column haybarn with lean-tos.

"This is a powerful piece of ground," explains Mr Quirke, "there isn't an inch of waste on it and I expect demand to be keen.

"In its day it was home to bloodstock, to tillage and at one time there was a prize-winning herd of Angus cattle here."

The 101ac holding is for sale by private treaty.

Indo Farming

