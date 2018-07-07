Last week saw me venture into the depths of South Tipperary to walk land and view some fine properties.

Last week saw me venture into the depths of South Tipperary to walk land and view some fine properties.

Galloping ahead in Tipp - Equine landmark that was once home to a top beef herd is on the market for €17,500/ac

My first port of call was a magnificent 101ac parcel of ground located at Clonacody, Lisronagh between Fethard and Clonmel most recently used for fodder harvesting. It is also a renowned gallop in the ownership of the well-known Carrigan family. Auctioneer Pat Quirke has no hesitation in putting a guide price of €17,500/ac on the property.

The land was designed for gallops and for the equine industry. Anyone who has ever ridden a horse in South Tipperary has ridden at Carrigan's gallops.

My host, Mr Quirke, described how he loved to take his mounts through their paces around the same patch of ground.

All in one field the land was originally associated with the adjoining Clonacody House, which was bought by the Carrigan family in 1937.

Always a working farm with racing stables and gallops in later years the land was turned into a public galloping amenity and training ground for the local equestrian fraternity.

In 2008 the 101ac was divided from the house and is now for sale along with a portion of the original yard. Made up of the best of ground it is all practically in one division and is perfectly suitable for equine grazing or tillage.

The gallops include a two-furlong straight and, in full, extend to about 2km along the bounds of the field.