Fully stocked 120ac Valentia Island dairy farm for lease

In the current land market sizeable farms for rent or lease will be prized — few more so than a 120ac dairy farming on picturesque Valentia Island, off the Kerry coast.

The fully stocked and equipped dairy farm is available on a seven-year tenancy.

The rent is guided in the region of €40,000, with the entitlements at €15,000 giving a total of €55,000 per annum.

While residential accommodation is not part of the package, it can be negotiated.

According to leasing agent Eamonn McQuinn of McQuinn Property Services, a range of leasing and co-operation arrangements can be considered, including share, partnership and contract management.

Situated on the eastern end of the island at Farranreagh, the holding overlooks Knightstown, the main settlement.

It is described by Mr McQuinn as “a top-class dairy holding laid out in a series of recently reseeded paddocks serviced by well-kept internal roadways”.

The farm is divided by a local road, with the two sections connected by an underpass constructed by the owner.

The yard has the best of modern buildings, with a range of slatted and easy-feed sheds and fully penned calf-rearing sheds.

The milking facilities include a 20-stall, 10-unit milking plant with automatic cluster removal, rapid exit, sequential locking and automatic feeders.

The holding has a milking herd of 80 cows with spring calving to Angus and Hereford stock bulls.

Aside from the milking machine and the dairy infrastructure, other farm machinery is not included in the lease.

Some or all of the current range of machinery can be sold to the tenant.

Valentia is reached by bridge from Port Magee at the western end of the island.

Located 20km from Cahersiveen, Port Magee has a busy fishing port and a lively tourism trade— it is the main access point to the famous Skellig Rock.

At the eastern end, a car ferry service runs from April to October and operates from Renard Point, just 4.6km from Cahersiveen.

The ferry journey takes five minutes and runs every seven minutes, seven days a week.

Valentia is famous as the landing point for the first transatlantic communication cables.

Beginning in 1857, there were various attempts to lay a cable between Valentia and Canada.

In August 1858 one of these attempts enjoyed limited success and enabled Queen Victoria and US President James Buchanan to send messages to one another.

Unfortunately that cable only lasted three weeks. Permanent communications were established in 1866.

By the 1900s Valentia telegraph station employed more than 40 people, with housing provided for their families and support staff.

This influx of skilled workers saw local facilities improve dramatically as Valentia became home to tennis courts and a golf club, before most of the rest of Ireland.

Of course, legendary Kerry footballer Mick O’Connell hails from the island.

Eamonn McQuinn describes the lease of the 120ac Valentia farm as a unique opportunity for the right person.

“The place is in turnkey condition and the owner is anxious that the new tenant is well qualified to run the operation and keep the farm in its superb condition,” he said.

All things being equal there is a good living to be made from the farm, and what an interesting and lovely place to live and milk cows.