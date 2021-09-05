Farms of less than 50ac in Limerick and Cork on the market

Two fine farms of less than 50ac have come on the market at either side of the Limerick Cork border.

On the Cork side, a compact residential holding extending to 49ac with a good bungalow and equestrian facilities is on the market near Kildorrery in the north east of the county.

The farm, at Nutgrove, Farrahy, is 3km from Kildorrery, which is 8km from Mitchelstown on the Mallow road.

The holding is owned by well-known farrier Michael Walsh and his wife Cathy, who also keep their own horses.

Whatsapp The 49ac farm at Kildorrery comes with a good bungalow residence

The couple are enjoying significant racing success with six-year-old mare That’s Lifebuoy.

The place would make an ideal training package, or a nice part-time farm.

While the preference is to sell it in the entire, it may be sold in lots.

This could provide options for a farmer looking for extra ground, while the bungalow with less land might suit someone in search of a good rural house with a few acres.

Whatsapp The land at Kildorrery is sheltered by some fine stands of trees

Laid out in eight handy fields the lands are all in grass and in one block with frontage onto a shared private passageway.

They are described by Michael O’Donovan of Michael O’Donovan Sherry FitzGerald as “top-class limestone lands suitable for any type of farming enterprise”.

The house is a traditional bungalow built around 1985, in fine condition and set in mature gardens.

The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, dining area, sitting room, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a sunroom that has a sliding patio door to the garden.

Whatsapp Farm buildings at Kildorrery include a three-column haybarn with double lean-tos

The fully fitted kitchen has an integrated oven and hob, while the adjacent utility room also has fitted units.

The equestrian facilities are made up of a small block of three stables, a tack room and a small arena to the rear of the dwelling.

Whatsapp The land at Kildorrery is good, elevated limestone land

Further away from the house is a three-column round-roof hay barn with a lean-to off either side and an outhouse for cattle, which could also be used for stabling.

According to Michael O’Donovan, while there is keen interest in the entire, the house on 7ac is under offer.

“This is a lovely property and a fine piece of limestone land suitable for horses or cattle,” he said.

Ballyskiddane

Not too far away, across the border in Co Limerick, an excellent 45ac non-residential holding at Ballyskiddane, Knocklong is coming to auction. The sale is guided at €450,000 or €10,000/ac.

Whatsapp The 45ac farm at Ballyskiddane, Knocklong in Co Limerick is in one field

Located 3km from Garryspillane and Knocklong, the holding is practically all in one field with plenty of road frontage, mains water and two access points. The main access is through a recessed stone entrance.

According to Richard Ryan of GVM Kilmallock, the majority of the land is top-quality Golden Vale grazing ground, apart from a 3.5ac portion in old woodland.

There is also an old graveyard set in a small copse of trees.

Whatsapp The farm at Ballyskiddane, Knocklong has two access points including a cuts stone, gated entrance

The place is typical of the parcels of farmland selling well at the moment — compact, easily accessible and in good heart.

Richard Ryan expects it to be of interest to local dairy farmers in search of grazing or fodder ground.

If it gets planning permission, it would be ideal as a part-time family farm.

The property will be sold at auction at the GVM Mart, Kilmallock at 3pm on Wednesday, October 20.