Thursday 25 April 2019

Farm with spectacular views returns to the market

A 49ac elevated farm overlooking the Lakes of Killarney is up for private treaty after being withdrawn from auction last week. It was guided pre-auction at €490,000, but on the day was withdrawn after one bid of €360,000.

Auctioneer Tom Spillane is undaunted. "Farmland is scarce in Kerry and I know there will be a buyer or buyers for this," he said. The holding is located at Tullig, Spa, about 3.5km from Killarney, and comprises elevated ground with spectacular views over the countryside and to the McGilllycuddy Reeks.

The property with limited road frontage, being located at the end of a cul-de-sac, is home to a series of dated farm buildings.

All in one block, the holding has been extensively, rather than intensively farmed as a beef and sheep enterprise, but needs some attention to bring it back.

Scenery

Mr Spillane believes the property has tremendous potential as an add-on to an existing holding, but also as a hobby farm.

"It is in a most scenic and panoramic spot," he said, "overlooking the Lakes of Killarney.

"While I was reminded by one of my colleagues in the office that cows won't thrive on scenery, with a bit of care an attention, this could be a fine farm."

The place is now for sale on the private treaty market and the auctioneer is open to offers.

