‘Exceptional’ Ardfert parcel makes €21,000/ac as Kerry shares make a share of Kerry expensive

Neighbouring 110ac farm at Listrim goes on market guided at €16,000-16,500/ac

Premium prices: The 110ac farm at Listrim near Ardfert in Co Kerry comes without sheds and entitlements Expand
The land at Listrim has been fully reseeded and was in tillage last year. Expand
With good road frontage and a farm roadway, the 110ac at Listrim has dairy and tillage potential. Expand
This 55.5ac holding at Sackville, Ardfert made €21,000/ac at auction. Expand

Jim O'Brien

The vendors of a 110ac farm at Listrim, Ardfert, Co Kerry will be hoping their sale will emulate that of a nearby 55.5ac holding that made a princely €21,000/ac at auction last week.

The fertile 55.5ac property on the outskirts of Ardfert village with 500m of road frontage, described by auctioneer Ger Carmody as an “exceptional parcel of arable ground”, was sold in one lot.

