‘Exceptional’ Ardfert parcel makes €21,000/ac as Kerry shares make a share of Kerry expensive

The vendors of a 110ac farm at Listrim, Ardfert, Co Kerry will be hoping their sale will emulate that of a nearby 55.5ac holding that made a princely €21,000/ac at auction last week.

The fertile 55.5ac property on the outskirts of Ardfert village with 500m of road frontage, described by auctioneer Ger Carmody as an “exceptional parcel of arable ground”, was sold in one lot.

This 55.5ac holding at Sackville, Ardfert made €21,000/ac at auction.

This 55.5ac holding at Sackville, Ardfert made €21,000/ac at auction.

Suitable for tillage or grazing, it produced a crop of Brussels sprouts this winter and has a reputation as good potato ground.

It includes a yard with a six-column slatted shed, an eight-unit milking parlour with a bulk tank and a haybarn with double lean-to.

At auction Mr Carmody opened proceedings when he accepted a bid of €700,000. Three bidders drove the price to €1.1m, where the property was put on the market.

Bidding continued to €1.16m when a local dairy farmer won the day.

The 110ac non-residential farm at Ballyroe, Listrim, 4km from Ardfert on the Tralee road, is an equally fine parcel.

Completely ploughed and reseeded by the current owners, it is in top shape for dairy or tillage, with a farm road servicing all the divisions and plenty of frontage on to the public road.

It is guided at around €16,000 to €16,500/ac.

Mr Carmody is handling the sale and expects it to do very well, given the demand for land in North Kerry.

The land at Listrim has been fully reseeded and was in tillage last year.

The land at Listrim has been fully reseeded and was in tillage last year.

“You have a number of factors affecting the market around here,” he explains.

“There is a shortage of land for sale, there is a good number of progressive dairy farmers and you have the Kerry shares.”

With good road frontage and a farm roadway, the 110ac at Listrim has dairy and tillage potential.

With good road frontage and a farm roadway, the 110ac at Listrim has dairy and tillage potential.

This combination of demand, shortage and ready cash gives an edge to land sales in the northern reaches of the Kingdom, where strong prices and competitive transactions are the order of the day.

The farm at Listrim is currently operated as the out-farm of a larger dairy enterprise and has been used for growing fodder crops and meadowing, as well as tillage, in the last number of years.

It comes without sheds and entitlements and will be attractive as a substantial addition to any existing holding or as a strong basis for a new farm.

Planning permission for a residence is a possibility.

The holding is on the market by private treaty.