Equestrian holding on 10ac for €795,000

The place-name Dungourney is forever emblazoned on my memory, writes Jim O’Brien.

I spent my secondary school years in East Cork, in the Carmelite College at Castlemartyr, a place that is now a five star luxury hotel —

a far cry from bangers and mash on a Tuesday and chips and beans on a Friday.

Dungourney stands out thanks to the priest who arrived to give my parents directions to the college.

Built it in 2007 the house comes with extensive equestrian facilities

He had one simple piece of directional advice, which he repeated over and over: “After Fermoy, head for Dungourney. Dungourney, Dungourney, that’s all you need to remember.

As he walked out the back door, he shouted, “Dungourney, Dungourney, Dungourney” and as he drove out the gate, he popped his head out the car window to repeat his Dungourney mantra.

We never went wrong.

Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties, Midleton is handling the sale of a beautiful house on 10ac at Ballynacole, Dungourney on the outskirts of the East Cork town.