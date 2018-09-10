Farm Ireland
Equestrian buyers in the chase for another slice of Tipp land

This 70ac tillage farm located between the villages of Clogheen and Ardfinnan.
This 70ac tillage farm located between the villages of Clogheen and Ardfinnan.
Jim O'Brien

A 70ac parcel of ground  coming to auction at Graigue near Clogheen in south Tipperary is described by auctioneer John FitzGerald of Dougan FitzGerald as a “very interesting and practical piece of land”.

The farm is guided at €9,500 to €10,000/ac.

Those familiar with land sales and land prices will know that ground in South Tipperary continues to command premium prices.

It is expected that this parcel of tillage ground will be no different.

The local equestrian establishments have driven the upward trajectory of land prices in these parts snapping up ground not only for equestrian pursuits but also for tillage as the stud owners seek to control and ring fence the integrity of the food supply to their top end bloodstock enterprises.

This 70ac tillage farm located between the villages of Clogheen and Ardfinnan is in a state of high fertility and farmed to the ditch with no waste.

A minor public roadway bisecting the holding and running along the border gives access to the entire farm. On the opposite side of the property the River Tar, a tributary of the River Suir, provides the external boundary.

The original dwelling and outbuildings are excluded from the sale and the property is on offer as a non-residential holding.

Located in a highly scenic location in the Knockmealdown Mountains overlooked by the famous “Vee” beauty spot, the farm is described as ideal for any usage including crops, grazing, beef or dairy.

“This is a real affordable opportunity for expansion in the South Tipperary region,” according to selling agent John FitzGerald. The farm would be a great addition to any current farm enterprise or an excellent platform for a new departure.

The property is for sale by public auction at 3pm on Friday, October 12, at the Cahir House Hotel, Cahir, Co Tipperary.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




