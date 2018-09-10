A 70ac parcel of ground coming to auction at Graigue near Clogheen in south Tipperary is described by auctioneer John FitzGerald of Dougan FitzGerald as a “very interesting and practical piece of land”.

Equestrian buyers in the chase for another slice of Tipp land

The farm is guided at €9,500 to €10,000/ac.

Those familiar with land sales and land prices will know that ground in South Tipperary continues to command premium prices.

It is expected that this parcel of tillage ground will be no different.

The local equestrian establishments have driven the upward trajectory of land prices in these parts snapping up ground not only for equestrian pursuits but also for tillage as the stud owners seek to control and ring fence the integrity of the food supply to their top end bloodstock enterprises.

This 70ac tillage farm located between the villages of Clogheen and Ardfinnan is in a state of high fertility and farmed to the ditch with no waste.

A minor public roadway bisecting the holding and running along the border gives access to the entire farm. On the opposite side of the property the River Tar, a tributary of the River Suir, provides the external boundary.

The original dwelling and outbuildings are excluded from the sale and the property is on offer as a non-residential holding.